Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market to Reach 4. 6 Million Units by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit estimated at 3.

New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957001/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.6 Million Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027. Fully Electric Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach 2.9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid Electric Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.1 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR



The Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.1 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 814 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BorgWarner, Inc.

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Continental AG

GKN PLC

Siemens AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957001/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Fully Electric

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020

through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Fully Electric Vehicles

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Electric

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020

through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully Electric

Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric Vehicle

Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric

Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully

Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 10: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully

Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 12: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 13: China Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully

Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: China 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully

Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: France Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully

Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: France 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully

Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 22: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully

Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 24: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and Electric

Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully Electric

Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric Vehicle

Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric

Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid

and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application -

Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles

and Hybrid Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully

Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles

and Hybrid Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid

and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application -

Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and

Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles

and Hybrid Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957001/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



