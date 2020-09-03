Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Industry: Analysis, Trends, Size and Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts Up To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global hybrid additive manufacturing machine market to grow with a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global hybrid additive manufacturing machine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on hybrid additive manufacturing machine market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on hybrid additive manufacturing machine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hybrid additive manufacturing machine market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hybrid additive manufacturing machine market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid industrialization and growing demand for effective manufacturing

Increasing adoption of automation and robotic operations by many manufacturing industries

2) Restraints

High initial investments and implementation costs associated with the equipment

3) Opportunities

Rising demand from end user industries such as aerospace and automotive industry for manufacturing complex & critical components

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hybrid additive manufacturing machine market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hybrid additive manufacturing machine market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hybrid additive manufacturing machine market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market Highlights

2.2. Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market Projection

2.3. Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market



4. Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market by Product

5.1. Non-material Forming

5.2. Biomaterial Forming

5.3. Metal Forming



6. Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market by Application

6.1. Production

6.2. Prototype

6.3. Repair



7. Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market by End-use

7.1. Aerospace & Defense

7.2. Energy & Power

7.3. Electronics

7.4. Medical

7.5. Automotive

7.6. Others



8. Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

9.2.2. Mazak Corporation

9.2.3. Matsuura Machinery Corporation

9.2.4. Optomec Inc.

9.2.5. SLM Solutions Group AG

9.2.6. Stratasys Ltd.

9.2.7. voxeljet AG

9.2.8. Siemens AG

9.2.9. Okuma America Corporation

9.2.10. Biomedical Modeling, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ecjl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



