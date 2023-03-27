The Global Humanoid Robot Market is forecast to grow by $16055.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 53.45% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Humanoid Robot Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the humanoid robot market and is forecast to grow by $16055.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 53.45% during the forecast period.

Our report on the humanoid robot market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in industrial operations, increasing demand for humanoid robots from the logistics sector, and surging demand for humanoid robots from the medical sector.



The humanoid robot market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal assistance and caregiving

• Research and space exploration

• Education and entertainment

• Search and rescue

• Public relations



By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of smart manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the humanoid robot market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing usage of humanoids as educational robots and the rapidly growing geriatric population in most developed countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the humanoid robot market covers the following areas:

• Humanoid robot market sizing

• Humanoid robot market forecast

• Humanoid robot market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading humanoid robot market vendors that include Boston Dynamics Inc., EZRobot Inc., Hajime Research Institute Ltd., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Invento Research Inc., Kawada Robotics Co. Ltd., Macco Robotics, PAL Robotics, Promobot LLC, ROBOTIS Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanbot Robot Co. Ltd., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Trossen Robotics, and Ubtech Robotics Inc. Also, the humanoid robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



