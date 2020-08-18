Global Humanized Mice Model Market, By Service (Breeding, Model-In licensing, Genetic testing and Others), By Type (Cell-Line transplantation model, Patient derived xenografts, Genetically engineered mouse model and others ), By Immune Checkpoints (PD-1, CTLA-4, CD-39, Others), By Application (Immuno- Oncology, Diabetes, Central Nervous System, Cardiovascular , Others), By End-user (Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

Global humanized mice model market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2020 - 2025.The global humanized mice model market is driven by continuous research and development activities in pharmaceutical companies across the globe.



In addition to this, increasing investments for research in laboratories and institutes is positively impacting the growth of market.

The global humanized mice model market is segmented based on service, type, immune checkpoints, application, end user, and region.Based on type, the market is fragmented into cell line transplantation model, patient derived xenografts, genetically engineered mouse model and others.



Out of these segments, the cell transplantation model segment dominated the market until 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead in the market during the forecast period as well. This is mainly, due to the ongoing investments in the development of new and innovative knockout models.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into immune-oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, diabetes and others. The immune-oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and the segment is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period as well due to the growing rate of cancer cases and increasing investments on immune-oncology research.

Major players operating in the global humanized mice model market include Charles River Laboratories Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, GemPharmatech Co Ltd, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Envigo (Harlan Laboratories, Inc.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Janvier Labs, Trans Genic, Inc., Genoway, Creative Biolabs, Horizon Discovery Group, Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Biocytogen, Taconic Biosciences and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global humanized mice model market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global humanized mice model market from 2019 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast global humanized mice model market based on service, type, immune checkpoints, service, application, end use, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global humanized mice model market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global humanized mice model market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global humanized mice model market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global humanized mice model market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global humanized mice model market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global humanized mice model market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of research labs/ institutes across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the research labs/ institutes which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the research labs/ institutes and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global humanized mice model market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Humanized mice model research labs/institutes, end users and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to humanized mice model

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as research labs/institutes, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global humanized mice model market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Service:

o Breeding

o Model In-Licensing

o Genetic Testing

o Other Services

• Market, By Type:

o Cell-line transplantation model

o Patient derived xenografts

o Genetically Engineered Mice

o Others

• Market, By Immune Checkpoints:

o CTLA-4

o CD39

o PD-1/

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Immuno-oncology

o Diabetes Studies

o Cardiovascular Studies

o Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies

o Other Type Studies

• Market, By End-Use:

o Companies {Pharmaceutical, BioService, Cosmetics}

o Academic and Research Institutes

o Contract Research Organizations

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Rest of World



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global humanized mice model market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

