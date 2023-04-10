Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Probiotics Boosting Growth in Developing Markets

Company Logo

Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market

Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Vitamins and Minerals, Premixes, Probiotics, Others), Applications, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the global Human Nutritional Ingredients are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6%. The major factors driving the growth of the Global Human Nutritional Ingredients market are the growing demand for safe and nutritious health products and supplements, rising disposable income and increasing concern over health among consumers throughout the world.



The Global Human Nutritional Ingredients is expected to generate USD 10.7 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 7.29 billion in 2021.

Presently, the hectic lifestyle adopted by people results in a number of diseases due to improper nutrition. As a result, people are becoming more aware of the nutritional content of food and restricting the intake of food that is high in fat, cholesterol, sugar, and salt. Further, a rising health and wellness trend creates demand for functional ingredients, fortified products, and dietary supplements, resulting in an increasing demand for Human Nutritional Ingredients across the globe.



Also, many companies are moving towards 'bundled'/customized solutions. May it be premixes, systems or forms, many ingredients companies are moving towards bundled, multi-ingredient solutions. The advantages of this for a supplier include increased customer collaboration/stickiness and higher margins (especially for those with exposure to commodities) while the customer benefits from more innovation, less hassle and greater speed to market.



The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in America (U.S., Canada, Brazil, and the Rest of Americas), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, demand for future forecast, and so on.



Growing Demand for Probiotics boosting the market growth in developing markets.

Story continues

Probiotics are currently altering the food and supplement industries due to their widespread usefulness in treating certain gastrointestinal diseases, enhancing skin conditions, and promoting urinary and vaginal health.

The use of non-dairy probiotics has increased as a result of the rapidly growing lactose-intolerant population's increased demand for vegetarian products. Dried and HRB probiotics have recently seen tremendous growth in popularity for human consumption, thanks to the increasing influx of product developments. The rise of the Human Nutritional Ingredients market is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the expanding technological developments in the manufacture of probiotics, as well as advancements in nanotechnology, immobilization, and microencapsulation techniques.



This study also provides the current competition status of some of the leading players in the Global Human Nutritional Ingredients including BASF SE, British Foods PLC, DSM, DuPont Nemours Inc., Arla Foods, Ingredion, and others. The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments. Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Global Human Nutritional Ingredients, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Human Nutritional Ingredients Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Human Nutritional Ingredients market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Human Nutritional Ingredients Market by Product Type (Vitamins & Minerals, Premixes, Probiotics, Others).

The report analyses the Human Nutritional Ingredients Market by Applications (Dietary Supplements, Pharma, Food & Beverages, Infant Nutrition, Others).

The report analyses the Human Nutritional Ingredients Market by Sales Channel (Online, Offline).

The Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by CBEs type, by end use industry, by applications.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include BASF SE, British Foods PLC, DSM, DuPont Nemours Inc., Arla Foods, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, CHR Hansen Holdings, Glanbia PLC.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2023 7.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2028 10.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0%

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



4. Global Human Nutritional Ingredients Market, Regional Analysis



5. Americas Human Nutritional Ingredients Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



6. Europe Human Nutritional Ingredients Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



7. Asia Pacific Human Nutritional Ingredients Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



8. Middle East & Africa Human Nutritional Ingredients Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



9. Market Dynamics



10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis



11. Competitive Positioning



12. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjktle

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



