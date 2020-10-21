Global human microbiome therapeutics market size to cross USD 1,544 million by 2027

The report on ‘global human microbiome therapeutics market’ showcases thorough assessment of the industry with regards to important aspects such as major growth drivers, challenges & threats, and key opportunities.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry experts, global human microbiome therapeutics market is estimated to record strong CAGR, while accumulating USD 1,544.6 million by the year 2027. Rising emphasis on microbiome enabled early detection of diseases, high prevalence of ailments due to dysbiosis, increasing government investment in microbiome projects, and surging organization collaborations are the major factors impelling worldwide human microbiome therapeutics industry outlook.

As per the given report, global human microbiome therapeutics market is classified into segments based on product spectrum, therapeutic area, indication type, and approach followed. In-depth scrutiny of regional markets is also carried out, while studying the competitive hierarchy. Strategies applied by industry behemoths, alongside their business profile and product portfolio are also presented in the report.

For the uninitiated, microbiome are microbial genomes that reside in the gut of human body. It plays vital role in endocrine system, digestion, immune system, mental health, and act as defense against pathogens. Any disruption in body equilibrium can lead to brain malfunction and metabolic disorders, hence indicating the importance of microbiome and related therapeutics.

Dearth of therapeutics for women health and rare diseases, in tandem with surge in instances of infection ailments are stimulating global human microbiome therapeutics market dynamics. Further, numerous R&D projects, as well as reported side-effects related to existing drugs, and applications in personalized drug & nutrition will provide impetus for industry expansion.

However, complications with microbiome, along with uncertainties regarding microbial interactions with currently available drugs and their side effects are major challenges restraining global human microbiome therapeutics industry scope.

Highlighting product spectrum

According to report findings, probiotics segment led human microbiome therapeutics industry share in 2019 and is poised to growth further. High nutritional benefits, rising research & development activities for microbiome-based probiotics, along with restrictions on usage of antibiotic growth promoters in food products in the European Union are drawing traction towards probiotics.

Elaborating on therapeutic area

Worldwide microbiome therapeutics market size from infectious disease segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of microbial dysbiosis based infections, and widespread usage of antibiotics. Surging clinical trials in microbiome-based therapies for infectious disorders will create growth prospects for industry partakers.

Overview of indication type

Credible sources cite that diabetes indication is predicted to greatly influence global human microbiome therapeutics market dynamics over the forecast period. Positive clinical evidence for diabetes treatment using live biotherapeutics, and long pipeline of products will boost the segmental share.

Analyzing approach segment

Small molecule therapies segment of global human microbiome therapeutics industry is slated to register momentous growth rate through 2027, owing to massive number of drugs in the pipeline.

Regional scrutiny

North America human microbiome therapeutics market trends over 2020-2027 are primarily driven by inflowing government funding towards microbiome projects, increasing collaboration among companies and academies, in consort with presence of small start-up dedicated to microbiome.

