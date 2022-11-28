Global Human Capital Management Market to Reach $29 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Human Capital Management estimated at US$20. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.
New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Capital Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798776/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Core HR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integration & Implementation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Human Capital Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Workforce Management Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
In the global Workforce Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured) -
3Core Systems
937 Payroll
Abanel Management Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
ADAM Human Capital Management
ADP Italia
ADP, Inc.
Adrenalin eSystems
Advanced Payroll Solutions
AgileOne
Alcuin
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798776/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Human Capital Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Human Capital Management Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Human Capital Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Core
HR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Core HR by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Core HR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integration & Implementation by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Integration &
Implementation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Integration &
Implementation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Workforce Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Workforce Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Workforce Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Applicant Tracking System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Applicant Tracking System
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Applicant Tracking
System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consulting, Support & Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Consulting, Support &
Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Consulting, Support &
Maintenance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Human Capital Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human
Capital Management by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Human Capital Management by
Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital Management
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human
Capital Management by Component - Core HR, Integration &
Implementation, Workforce Management, Applicant Tracking
System, Consulting, Support & Maintenance and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Human Capital Management by
Component - Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Core HR,
Integration & Implementation, Workforce Management, Applicant
Tracking System, Consulting, Support & Maintenance and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human
Capital Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Human Capital Management by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Component - Core HR, Integration &
Implementation, Workforce Management, Applicant Tracking
System, Consulting, Support & Maintenance and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Component - Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Human Capital Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Human Capital Management by
Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Component - Core HR, Integration &
Implementation, Workforce Management, Applicant Tracking
System, Consulting, Support & Maintenance and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Human Capital Management by
Component - Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Human Capital Management by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Human Capital Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Human Capital Management by
Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Component - Core HR, Integration &
Implementation, Workforce Management, Applicant Tracking
System, Consulting, Support & Maintenance and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Human Capital Management by
Component - Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Human Capital Management by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Human Capital Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Component - Core HR, Integration &
Implementation, Workforce Management, Applicant Tracking
System, Consulting, Support & Maintenance and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Component - Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Human Capital Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Component - Core HR, Integration &
Implementation, Workforce Management, Applicant Tracking
System, Consulting, Support & Maintenance and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Component - Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Human Capital Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Component - Core HR, Integration &
Implementation, Workforce Management, Applicant Tracking
System, Consulting, Support & Maintenance and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Component - Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Vertical - BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities and
Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Component - Core HR, Integration &
Implementation, Workforce Management, Applicant Tracking
System, Consulting, Support & Maintenance and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Component - Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Core HR, Integration & Implementation, Workforce
Management, Applicant Tracking System, Consulting, Support &
Maintenance and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Capital Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Human Capital Management
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Capital
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Human Capital Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798776/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001