Global Human Capital Management Market to Reach $29 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Human Capital Management estimated at US$20. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Core HR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integration & Implementation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Human Capital Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Workforce Management Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR

In the global Workforce Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798776/?utm_source=GNW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798776/?utm_source=GNW

