The global household robots market is projected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2022 to USD 19.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027

Increasing demand for robots in the domestic segment, rising use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance, increasing government initiatives for the development of robotic technologies, and growing demand for autonomous robots are some of the key drivers of the household robots market.

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Household Robots Market by Offering, Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05795672/?utm_source=GNW


Online distribution channel witnessed growth amid global pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the household robots market, most notably due to the hygiene factor.The demand for online channels has increased even more during the pandemic.

Companies offer product setup and installation services that help users buy products online without hesitation. The third-party delivery provider has started using extra precautions to encourage consumers to buy without reservations about getting infected.

China to account for largest share of household robots market in Asia Pacific during forecast period
China holds the largest market share of the household robots market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period.China is the fastest developing country in Asia Pacific.

Product innovation, as seen in robotic vacuums, has boosted the growth and acceptance of such products among consumers in China.Demand from the growing middle-class population in China for domestic cleaning, home security, and surveillance drives the market.

Advanced connectivity features and the availability of a wide variety of robotic vacuums are the key reasons for the increasing adoption of robotic vacuums over the years.

Breakdown of primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 15%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 35%
• By Designation: C-level Executives = 45%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 20%
• By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 35%, Asia Pacific = 12%, and Rest of the World = 8%

Key players operating in the household robots market are iRobot Corporation (US), Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd. (China), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Maytronics, Ltd. (Israel), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Neato robotics, Inc. (US), Dyson Limited (Singapore), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), LEGO A/S (Denmark), Hayward Holdings, Inc. (US), UBTECH Robotics, Inc. (China), Husqvarna Group (Sweden), Miele (Germany), Robomow (Israel), Cecotec Innovaciones S.L. (Spain), Monoprice, Inc. (US), temi (US), Deere & Company (US), BObsweep (Canada), ILIFE Innovation Limited (China), ILIFE Innovation Limited (China), Sharp Corporation (Japan), SharkNinja Operating LLC (US), Bissell Inc. (US), Blue Frog Robotics (France), and Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd. (China).

Research Coverage:
This report has segmented the household robots market based on offering, type, distribution channel, application, and geography.The report discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market.

It gives a detailed view of the market across 4 main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the household robots ecosystem.

Key Benefits to Buy Report:
• This report includes statistics for the household robots market based on offering, type, distribution channel, application, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.
• Value chain analysis and key industry trends have been provided for the market.
• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the household robots market have been provided in detail in this report.
• This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market, such as product launches/developments, contracts/collaborations/agreements/acquisitions.
