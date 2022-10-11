Global Household Robots Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Focus on Improving Endurance Capability of Robots Presents Opportunities

Global Household Robots Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Robots Market by Offering (Products, Services), Type (Domestic, Entertainment & Leisure), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Application (Vacuuming, Lawn Mowing, Pool Cleaning) and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global household robots market is projected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2022 to USD 19.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Increasing demand for robots in the domestic segment, rising use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance, increasing government initiatives for the development of robotic technologies, and growing demand for autonomous robots are some of the key drivers of the household robots market.

Online distribution channel witnessed growth amid global pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the household robots market, most notably due to the hygiene factor. The demand for online channels has increased even more during the pandemic. Companies offer product setup and installation services that help users buy products online without hesitation.

The third-party delivery provider has started using extra precautions to encourage consumers to buy without reservations about getting infected.

China to account for largest share of household robots market in Asia Pacific during forecast period

China holds the largest market share of the household robots market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. China is the fastest developing country in Asia Pacific. Product innovation, as seen in robotic vacuums, has boosted the growth and acceptance of such products among consumers in China.

Demand from the growing middle-class population in China for domestic cleaning, home security, and surveillance drives the market. Advanced connectivity features and the availability of a wide variety of robotic vacuums are the key reasons for the increasing adoption of robotic vacuums over the years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Major Opportunities for Players in Household Robots Market
4.2 Household Robots Market for Domestic Robots, by Application
4.3 Household Robots Market in Asia-Pacific, by Application and Country
4.4 Household Robots Market, by Geography
4.5 Household Robots Market, by Application

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Robots in Domestic Segment
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Autonomous Robots
5.2.1.3 Surging Use of IoT in Robots for Cost-Effective Predictive Maintenance
5.2.1.4 Increasing Government Initiatives for Development of Robotic Technologies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Legal Safety and Data Protection Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Focus on Improving Endurance Capability of Robots
5.2.3.2 Various Upgrades to Household Robots in Elderly Assistance Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Programming Robots to Work Safely with Humans
5.2.4.2 Making Household Robots Affordable and Available Globally
5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Household Robot Providers
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.4.1 Average Selling Price of Household Robots, by Offering (Key Players)
5.4.2 Average Selling Price Trend
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Trade and Tariff Analysis
5.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023
5.11 Regulatory Landscape
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13 Buying Criteria

6 Household Robots Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Products
6.2.1 Product Segment to Dominate Household Robots Market During Forecast Period
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services Segment to Maintain Lower Share of Household Robots Market

7 Household Robots Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Domestic
7.2.1 Busy Lifestyles and Increasing Automation Have Led to Increase in Sales of Domestic Robots
7.3 Entertainment and Leisure Robots
7.3.1 Ease of Function and Increased Fascination Among End-Users to Drive Demand for Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots

8 Household Robots Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Online
8.2.1 Global Pandemic Has Boosted Sales of Household Robots Through Online Channel
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Household Robots Market for Offline Channel to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

9 Household Robots Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Vacuuming
9.2.1 Vacuuming Applications Dominated Household Robots Market in 2021
9.3 Lawn Mowing
9.3.1 Rising Adoption of Robotic Lawn Mowers in Households to Drive Market During Forecast Period
9.4 Pool Cleaning
9.4.1 Smartphone Connectivity and Integration of Intelligent Sensors Broaden Capabilities of Pool Cleaning Robots
9.5 Companionship
9.5.1 Mobility and Practicality Increasingly Sought-After Features in Companionship Robots
9.6 Elderly Assistance and Handicap Systems
9.6.1 Elderly Assistance Robots Help Elders with Social Interaction
9.7 Robot Toys and Hobby Systems
9.7.1 Hobby Systems Designed to Perform Simple Tasks and are Highly Customizable
9.8 Others

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players/Right to Win
11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
11.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in Household Robots Market in 2021
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Competitive Benchmarking
11.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
11.7.1 Progressive Companies
11.7.2 Responsive Companies
11.7.3 Dynamic Companies
11.7.4 Starting Blocks
11.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends
11.8.1 Product Launches/Developments
11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Irobot Corporation
12.2.2 Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.
12.2.3 Xiaomi Corporation
12.2.4 Maytronics, Ltd
12.2.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
12.2.6 Neato Robotics, Inc.
12.2.7 Dyson Limited
12.2.8 Lg Electronics Inc.
12.2.9 Lego A/S
12.2.10 Hayward Holdings, Inc.
12.3 Other Key Players
12.3.1 Ubtech Robotics, Inc.
12.3.2 Husqvarna Group
12.3.3 Miele
12.3.4 Robomow
12.3.5 Cecotec Innovaciones S.L.
12.3.6 Monoprice, Inc.
12.3.7 Temi
12.3.8 Deere & Company
12.3.9 Bobsweep
12.3.10 Ilife Innovation Limited
12.3.11 Sharp Corporation
12.3.12 Sharkninja Operating LLC
12.3.13 Bissell, Inc.
12.3.14 Blue Frog Robotics
12.3.15 Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

