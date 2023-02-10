Global Household Cleaning Products Market to Reach $211.5 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Household Cleaning Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818043/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market to Reach $211.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Household Cleaning Products estimated at US$164.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$211.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Dishwashing Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$90.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Toilet Cleaners segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The Household Cleaning Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)
- 3M Company
- AlfaKleen Chemical Laboratories, Inc.
- Aubrey Organics, Inc.
- Bio-Kleen Products, Inc.
- Core Products Co., Inc.
- Daimer Industries, Inc.
- Earth Friendly Products
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Emulso Corporation
- Eureka Hellas SA
- Eurochartiki SA
- Faith in Nature Ltd.
- Green Earth Nano Science, Inc.
- Healthway Home Products, Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Pacific Sands, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Company, The
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Seventh Generation, Inc.
- Shaklee Corporation
- Sunshine Makers, Inc.
- The Clorox Company


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818043/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Household Cleaning Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dishwashing Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Dishwashing Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Dishwashing Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Cleaners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Toilet Cleaners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Toilet Cleaners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surface Cleaners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Surface Cleaners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Surface Cleaners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Retail Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Online Retail Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Online Retail Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Distribution
Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 28: World Household Cleaning Products Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Household Cleaning Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface
Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners,
Surface Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Household Cleaning Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface
Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Household Cleaning Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface
Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Household Cleaning Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners,
Surface Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Household Cleaning Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners,
Surface Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Household Cleaning Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners,
Surface Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface
Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Household Cleaning Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products by
Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface
Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface
Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Household Cleaning Products
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing Products,
Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners,
Surface Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing
Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners,
Surface Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Household
Cleaning Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface
Cleaners and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Household Cleaning Products by Distribution
Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores,
Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Household
Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and
Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Household
Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Household Cleaning Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Household Cleaning Products by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Household
Cleaning Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Household Cleaning Products by Product - Dishwashing
Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Product - Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners,
Surface Cleaners and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Household
Cleaning Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface
Cleaners and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Household Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Household Cleaning
Products by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other Distribution
Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Household
Cleaning Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818043/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Putin waves a sarcastic goodbye to foreign business departing Russia

    Speaking to senior officials at a meeting broadcast on state television, Putin said those companies had suffered major losses as a result of exiting a large and lucrative market. Scores of Western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia in the last year, amid unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western countries after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

  • Charges against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer were 'lawful,' Crown says

    HALIFAX — Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition. Lawyer Patricia MacPhee made the argument in a written statement of defence before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. She rejects the accusation by Lisa Banfield that the RCMP conspired to stage a malicious prosecution against her. Banfield alleges she was charged in December 2020 because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TC Energy says combination of factors caused Keystone pipeline leak

    CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. has pegged the cost of cleanup and remediation of December's oil spill from its Keystone pipeline at an estimated US$480 million. The Keystone pipeline system suffered the worst oil spill in its history on Dec. 7, 2022 when oil leaked into a creek in Washington County, Kansas. The size of the spill was initially estimated at 14,000 barrels, though TC Energy revised that figure downwards Thursday to 12,937 barrels. While most of the 4,324-kilometre pipeline system reopen

  • Exclusive-Intel weighs boost to investment in Vietnam chip packaging plant -sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -Intel Corp is considering a significant increase in its existing $1.5-billion investment in Vietnam to expand its chip testing and packaging plant in the Southeast Asian nation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The possible move, which one source said could be worth about $1 billion, would signal a growing role for Vietnam in the global supply chain for semiconductors, as companies push to cut reliance on China and Taiwan because of political risks and trade tension with the United States. One of the sources said the investment was likely to be made "over the future years" and could be even bigger than $1 billion, while the second person said Intel was also weighing alternative investment in Singapore and Malaysia, which may be preferred to Vietnam.

  • Carbon capture too expensive, takes too long to build: Report

    CALGARY — By betting it can solve its emissions problem with carbon capture and storage, Canada's oil and gas industry risks saddling itself with expensive stranded assets, a new report argues. The report, released Thursday by the International Institute for Sustainable Development — a Winnipeg-based think-tank that focuses on climate and sustainable resource development — concludes carbon capture and storage technology costs too much and takes too long to build to have any hope of helping indus

  • Hungary and Croatia seek to expand Adriatic oil pipeline

    Hungary plans to cooperate with Croatia to increase the capacity of the Adriatic pipeline that brings non-Russian crude to Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Thursday. Gergely Gulyas said the government had discussed its 2030 energy strategy and this would include enabling Hungarian oil and gas group MOL's Danube refinery to process more non-Russian crude. Landlocked Hungary in central Europe is one of the region's countries most exposed to Russian fuel imports.

  • Top Natural Resources Stocks to Buy in 2023

    The TSX have four top natural resources stocks for Canadians looking to adopt a more focused investing strategy. The post Top Natural Resources Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories

    After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles

  • U.S. 5G airplane upgrade rules may cost industry $637 million -IATA

    Proposed U.S. requirements to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference may cost the industry at least $637 million, the world's biggest airline trade body said on Thursday. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents more than 100 carriers that fly to the United States, said in comments filed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that the costs would be far higher than the $26 million estimated by the agency. It said on Thursday: "One can expect flight disruptions post the March and July deadlines unless the FAA and the U.S. government take a different approach to this interference issue."

  • Shopify is trying to lure sellers away from Amazon by promising seamless shipping and VIP access on container ships

    A totally hands-off shipping service for e-commerce sellers is something tech companies have been promising for years, but few have delivered.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas up 1% on rising LNG exports, big storage withdrawal

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 217 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 3. The price increase also came with a growing belief that Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas would start pulling in more gas to produce LNG for export in coming weeks. Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return to full power until mid-March or later.

  • UK Paid £2.3 Billion to the EU to Settle China Import Fraud Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government paid £2.3 billion to the European Union to settle a long-standing fraud case relating to imports of Chinese textiles and footwear, saying the payment was necessary to fulfill its international obligations.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chi

  • Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities

    Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close a former Hershey chocolate plant it tookover and consolidate some of its cultivation operations. The Smiths Falls, Ont., cannabis company said Thursday that the layoff will impact 35 per cent of its workforce, with 40 per cent of the cuts happening immediately and the remainder taking place over the next several months. The move is meant to help the company behind brands like Tweed, Quat

  • Oil and copper prices are weakening despite China's reopening. It's a sign a global recession is coming but liquidity issues may also be at play, economists warn.

    "Oil prices never went up and copper prices are falling after the initial China reopening excitement fades. Global recession is coming," economist Robin Brooks said.

  • Retirement Planning: Are Annuities a Good Investment?

    Annuities are generally defined an insurance contract that exists between an individual and a financial company. That being said, a public sector vehicle such as Social Security can also be defined as...

  • 11 Strict Rules Starbucks Workers Have to Follow

    From the color of their shoes to the shade of their denim, there are several important rules that Starbucks employees must follow. No matter where you are in the world, every Starbucks feels familiar. Starbucks workers have a number of guidelines to which they must adhere, and some of them are very specific, to say the least.

  • Why Biden's State Of The Union Remarks About Oil And Gas Make Sense

    Biden’s oil and gas remarks during his State of the Union address were booed by the Republican audience, but his message was not a strange one

  • Bad News: Most Americans Plan to Work During Retirement

    American investors are getting the jitters about retirement. More than half say they might need to work during retirement. Close to half say they'll need to work during retirement. And another large contingent say they'll need to move someplace cheaper … Continue reading → The post Majority of Americans Plan to Work During Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.