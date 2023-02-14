The Global Hot Stamping Foils Market is forecast to grow by $177.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the hot stamping foils market and is forecast to grow by $177.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2023-2027"
Our report on the hot stamping foils market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by use of hot foil stamping to improve package aesthetics and attract customers, growing demand for FMCG/CPG products in emerging countries, and demand for anti-counterfeit packaging.

The hot stamping foils market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Metallic
• Pigment
• Holographic

By End-user
• Cigarettes and beverages
• Cosmetics
• Consumer electronics
• Textile and apparel
• Others

By Geography
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing e-retail industry boosting hot stamping foil demand as one of the prime reasons driving the hot stamping foils market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation in hot stamping foil industry and development of biodegradable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hot stamping foils market covers the following areas:
• Hot stamping foils market sizing
• Hot stamping foils market forecast
• Hot stamping foils market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hot stamping foils market vendors that include API FOILMAKERS LTD., Crown Roll Leaf Inc., Foil Stamp Solutions, FOLICO LTD., Henan Foils, ITW Specialty Films, K LASER TECHNOLOGY (HK) Co. Ltd., Katani Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG, MURATA KIMPAKU Co. Ltd., NAKAJIMA METAL LEAF, POWDER Co. Ltd., Nova Polymers Inc., Oike Kogyo Co. Ltd., Peyer Graphic AG, Point Scandinavia AB, Rasik Products Pvt. Ltd., Spartanics, UNIVACCO Technology Inc., and Washin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the hot stamping foils market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
