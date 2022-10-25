Global Web-Hosting Services Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Cloud Hosting Solutions Driving Sector Forward

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Web- Hosting Services Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Products, By Application, By Deployment, By End User, By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Web-Hosting Services Market was valued at US$78.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$251.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.44% during forecast period 2022-2027.

Web-Hosting refers to an online platform which allow user to publish website or any web application on internet. Some businesses find it difficult to market their websites independently due to its precarious financial situation; however these service providers help them do it at a minimal cost. Web-Hosting services come in variety of forms which includes shared, colocation, dedicated and virtual private servers (VPS).

Market Drivers

A digital footprint has become pivotal for businesses as 97% of the consumers use the internet to identify local businesses and the services they offer. Due to adoption of advanced technologies by SMEs and startups, the demand for web hosting increases in order to reach their audience and boost the company's viability and reputation. Moreover, factors such as industrialization, urbanisation and rising demand for cloud hosting solutions are key driving factors.

Market Restraints

The high cost associated with the technology and difficulty in ensuring scalability which hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, lack of expertise and awareness in underdeveloped areas is also one of the key reasons in restraining the growth of this segment.

Market Segmentation

The global web-hosting services market segmented into products, application, deployment and end user. On the basis of products it segmented into website builder, shared hosting, dedicated hosting, collocated hosting. On the basis of application it segmented into public websites, intranet services, mobile application, online application, others. On the basis of deployment it segmented into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of end user it segmented into enterprise, individual.

Market Taxonomy
By Products

  • Website Builder

  • Shared Hosting

  • Dedicated Hosting

  • Collocated Hosting

By Application

  • Public Websites

  • Intranet Services

  • Mobile Application

  • Online Application

  • Others

By Deployment

  • Public Cloud

  • Private Cloud

  • Hybrid Cloud

By End User

  • Enterprise

  • Individual

Key Question Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Web- Hosting Services Market?

  • What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?

  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

  • What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Global Web- Hosting Services Market Outlook

5 Global Web- Hosting Services Market, By Products

6 Global Web- Hosting Services Market, By Application

7 Global Web- Hosting Services Market, By Deployment

8 Global Web- Hosting Services Market, By End Use

9 Global Web- Hosting Services Market, By Region

10 North America Web- Hosting Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

11 Europe Web- Hosting Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Asia Pacific Web- Hosting Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

13 Latin America Web- Hosting Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

14 Middle East Web- Hosting Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

15 Competitive Analysis

16 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Web Services,Inc. (U.S.)

  • Microsoft (U.S.)

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.)

  • Google (U.S.,)

  • Palo Alto Networks. (U.S.)

  • McAfee LLC. (U.S.)

  • IBM (U.S.)

  • Zscaler Inc. (U.S.) ,Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

  • Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kex55

ResearchAndMarkets.com


