Global Hospital Lights Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hospital Lights Market

Global Hospital Lights Market
Global Hospital Lights Market

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Lights Market Forecast to 2028 - by Product Type, Technology and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hospital Lights market is expected to grow from US$ 5,432.01 million in 2021 to US$ 9,765.09 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Hospital lights are designed specifically for use in medical institutions. They are frequently built of sturdy materials and must be able to endure regular cleaning as well as a certain level of damage. As hospitals and other medical facilities must be as clean as possible, lighting must be resistant to water and chemicals.

The notable factors driving the growth of the hospital lights market include the increasing use of LED-based lighting fixtures, government initiatives to improve energy efficiency in hospitals, and advantages of LED over conventional lighting. Furthermore, elevated government support for the adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions in hospitals has led to the rise in the use of LED-based lighting products over traditional lighting. Ongoing developments in lighting technology are likely to create lucrative market prospects during the forecast period. UV LED lights are a more secure lighting option than traditional lights. As UV light also serves as a disinfectant, it is also used for water and air treatment to control the spreading and survival of germs, eventually killing them. This factor is further propelling the adoption of UV LED lights across hospitals.

Due to robust healthcare infrastructure, Western European countries - such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK - have witnessed a comparatively moderate decline in their production activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The imbalance between the demand and supply sides during the lockdown phase in several European countries slightly limited the hospital light market growth in 2020 and 2021. However, government funding allocated for healthcare was redirected to frontline NHS issues, such as PPE availability and staffing, which resulted in low funds availability for the creation of new health and social care estate.

However, with the mitigation of the COVID-19 infection rate in late 2021, investments in hospitals infrastructure development and renovation have increased, which is likely to support the hospital lighting market growth. For instance, in 2021, governments in European countries announced Euro 3.7 billion to build 40 hospitals by 2030. In 2021, England built temporary hospitals to help cope with rising COVID-19 cases. In the third quarter of 2021, the redevelopment of Hospitacite Hospital Complex was started and the development of various hospital such as Lorrach Central Hospital campus, Galliera Hospital, and others is expected to drive the demand of hospital lights and eventually positively influence the hospital lights market growth.

The hospital lights market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into troffer, surface-mounted lights, surgical lamps, and others. By technology, the hospital lights market is segmented into fluorescent technology, LED technology, and others. By application, the hospital lights market is segmented into patient wards and ICUs, surgical suites, examination rooms, and others. Based on geography, the hospital lights market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.

Acuity Brands, Dragerwerk, Hubbell Incorporated, Signify Holdings, and BFW Inc are key players operating in the hospital lights market. Several important market players were analyzed during this study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Hospital Lights market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Hospital Lights market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Hospital Lights Market- Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Hospital Lights Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 MEA - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Hospital Lights Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Government Initiatives to Improve Energy Efficiency in Hospitals
5.1.2 Increasing Demand for High-performance LED Lighting During Surgeries
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Limited Product Development in the Field of Hospital Lights
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Infrastructure Development of Hospitals
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Adoption of Energy-Efficient Solar-Based LED Lighting

6. Hospital Lights- Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Overview
6.2 Global Hospital Lights Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Hospital Lights Market Analysis - By Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Hospital Lights Market, By Product Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Troffer
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Troffer: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Surface Mounted Light
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Surface Mounted Light: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Surgery Lamps
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Surgery Lamps: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Hospital Lights Market Analysis - By Technology
8.1 Overview
8.2 Hospital Lights Market, By Technology (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Fluorescent Technology
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Fluorescent Technology: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 LED Technology
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 LED Technology: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others Application: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Hospital Lights Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Hospital Lights Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Patient Wards and ICUs
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Patient Wards and ICUs: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Surgical Suites
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Surgical Suites: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Examination Rooms
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Examination Rooms: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: Hospital Lights Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Hospital Lights Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Hospital Lights Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Market Initiative
12.2 Merger and Acquisition
12.3 New Development

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Signify Holding (Philips)
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Cree Lighting
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 KLS Martin Group
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Stryker Corporation
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 GE Current
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Hubbell Incorporated
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Trilux GMBH & Co. KG
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Zumtobel Lighting GMBH
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvl1kl

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.