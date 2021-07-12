Global Hospital-acquired Infections (HAI) Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.6% 2021 to 2030

The global hospital-acquired infections (HAI) market reached USD 12,411.2 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in intensive care units (ICUs) is increasing globally.

Pune, India, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hospital-acquired infections (HAI) market reached USD 12,411.2 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in intensive care units (ICUs) is increasing globally. Patients in intensive care units are twice as likely to get HAIs as those on general wards. The increasing need to control HAIs using reliable data has become a priority for the healthcare sector.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-69822

Adopting proper infection control measures and reducing the incidence of infection in hospitals, especially in ICUs, has become a necessity since the COVID-19 pandemic has burdened the healthcare sector globally. Different methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) prevention methods used in hospitals and other healthcare facilities have led to various combinations of interventions being used for reducing HAI. Improving hand hygiene, patient contact precautions, active surveillance and environmental cleaning are some prevention methods used for reducing infection incidents in hospitals.

Patients undergoing chemotherapy, elderly patients, newborns, and patients with multiple medical comorbidities are vulnerable to HAI. The patients in the ICUs, on ventilator support, undergoing surgery and having indwelling devices such as urinary catheters, vascular access devices, endotracheal tubes, tracheostomies, enteral feeding tubes are susceptible to hospital-acquired infections. HAIs prevention and the accurate recognition using reliable data along with the integration of advanced technology are expected to help the healthcare sector contain hospital-acquired infections.

Story continues

Traditional cleaning methods are ineffective for cleaning and bacterial control. Because of technological advancements, new approaches such as disinfectants, steam, automated dispersal systems, and antimicrobial surfaces are replacing traditional ways. In recent years, various technologies aimed at reducing the risk of HAIs have evolved. These techniques can completely revolutionize patient care. To inhibit pathogen spread, several emerging methods involve environmental purification.

New disinfectants and delivery technologies, no-touch devices, and antimicrobial surfaces, are being adopted by hospitals. For instance, in January 2021, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in the U.S. began piloting technology from intelligent observation. The technology alternative uses near-field magnetic induction (NFMI) technology. It verifies if clinicians are washing or sanitizing their hands for proper amount of time at scheduled time. NFMI has high accuracy and precision than previous technologies that rely upon radio-frequency identification (RFID) wireless technology.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

January 2021- Bactiguard continued the launch of the Hydrocyn aqua (Hydrocyn) product range in Europe by entering into a new partnership with Lifecyn S.A. (Lifecyn) in Greece. The collaboration was based on an exclusive distribution agreement for Bactiguard’s Hydrocyn aqua range, including products for advanced disinfection and wound care.

February 2021- Xenex launched Deactivate, a handheld LED UV solution intended to disinfect surfaces in confined spaces. Recognizing the need for targeted disinfection in small spaces and compact areas to deactivate pathogens, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.

March 2021- CARB-X is funding Affinivax, a U.S. biotech company, to develop a new vaccine that will prevent Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) bacterial infections. The product will offer solution for healthcare-associated infections that are a major health threat particularly to high-risk and older patients.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Hospital-acquired Infections (HAI) Market

COVID-19 patients are more vulnerable to HAIs as they have to stay in hospitals for a long period. These patients are likely to get infected with HAI as they are prescribed antibiotics and require machines for treatment. Exposure to devices and antimicrobials increases the risk of complications for patients. Keeping nosocomial infections to a minimum in hospitals is a challenging but critical responsibility for healthcare providers. The fight against COVID-19 will assist in reducing HAIs and in controlling HAI infections in the future. It will help the healthcare sector to implement necessary control measures and prepare for untoward instances of disease spread.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-69822

Hospital-Acquired Infections Market, by Drug Class

Based on drug class, the market is divided into antibacterial drugs, antiviral drugs, and antifungal drugs.

Among these segments, the antibacterial drugs segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to increasing use of antibacterial drugs that are active against the pathogens causing infections in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Antibacterial drugs fight against infectious bacteria by attacking the structure of the bacteria and its ability to reproduce in an individual’s body.

Hospital-Acquired Infections Market, by Infection Type

Based on infection type, the hospital-acquired infections market is divided into urinary tract infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, hospital acquired pneumonia, and others.

Among these segments, the surgical site infections segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The segment growth can be due to increasing cases of surgical site infection in low-income countries. This infection is caused in case of poor post-operative recovery.

Examples of surgical site infections include purulent drainage from incision with or without diagnostic laboratory testing, isolated organisms from aseptically obtained fluid, or tissue culture in incision. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), surgical site infections occur in 2–4% of all patients undergoing inpatient surgical procedures.

Hospital-Acquired Infections Market, by Product

Based on product, the hospital-acquired infections market is divided into sterilizers, disinfectors, endoscope reprocessors, disinfectants, and medical nonwovens.

Among these segments, the disinfectants segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to increasing use of disinfectants for prevention of HAI. Disinfectants are also used to sterilize medical devices to reduce HAI.

Hospital-Acquired Infections Market, by Testing Type

Based on testing type, the hospital-acquired infections market is divided into microbial testing instruments, reagents and consumables, and infection prevention and surveillance software.

Among these segments, microbial testing instruments segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The segment growth is on account of the increasing use of microbial detection to identify microbes and reduce infections.

Hospital-Acquired Infections Market, by Application

Based on application, the hospital-acquired infections market is divided into disease testing and drug-resistance testing. Among these segments, disease testing segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The segment growth is due to various tests performed to confirm a bacterial infection. These tests help in identifying and diagnosis, which has resulted in increasing preference for disease testing.

Hospital-Acquired Infections Market, by Technology

Based on technology, the hospital-acquired infections market is divided into phenotypic methods and genotypic methods. Among these segments, the genotypic methods segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to increasing use of genotypic methods to detect bacteria, which have high resistance to several classes of antibiotics. Hence, increasing approval for genotypic methods in the healthcare industry is helping in reducing HAIs.

Hospital-Acquired Infections market, by End User

Based on end user, the hospital-acquired infections market is divided into hospitals and intensive care units, ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers, nursing homes and maternity centers, and others.

Among these segments, the hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to increasing number of patients in the ICU vulnerable to HAI.

Hospital-acquired infections Market, by Region

Based on region, the hospital-acquired infections market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North American hospital-acquired infections market holds the largest market share. The increasing government support to promote awareness regarding HAI is expected to reduce the prevalence of HAIs. Favorable policies and implementation of government rules and regulations, such as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, offer funding to reduce hospital-acquired infections.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of HAI has led to the implementation of preventive measures in the healthcare sector by public and private entities. This expected to contribute to regional market growth.

European market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In European countries, prevalence of HAIs in ICUs is increasing substantially. The cases of HAIs are expected to increase due to inappropriate use of invasive devices (catheters) and lack of expert healthcare professionals.

Some Major Findings of the Hospital-Acquired Infections Market Report Include:

Major global hospital-acquired infections market developments and forecast analysis along with a region-specific market analysis for 25 countries

In-depth hospital-acquired infections market study by the segments with trend-based insights

Profiles of major market players operating in the global hospital-acquired infections market, which include Advanced Sterilization Products (Division Ethicon Us, LLC), Becton Dickinson and Company, Steris Corporation, Getinge Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cantel Medical, Biomerieux SA, Belimed AG, 3M Company, Sterigenics International LLC, Synergy Health, PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global hospital-acquired infections market

Browse key industry insights spread across 205 pages with 145 market data tables and 78 figures & charts from the report, “Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAI) Market, by Drug Class (Antibacterial Drugs, Antiviral Drugs, Antifungal Drugs), Infection Type (Urinary Tract Infections, Ventilator-associated Pneumonia, Surgical Site Infections, Bloodstream Infections, Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Others), Product (Sterilizers, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessors, Disinfectants, Medical Nonwovens), Testing Type (Microbial Testing Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Infection Prevention and Surveillance Software), Application (Disease Testing, Drug-Resistance Testing), Technology (Phenotypic Methods, Genotypic Methods), End User (Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUS), Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers, Nursing Homes and Maternity Centers, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Market Size and Forecasting to 2030” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/hospital-acquired-infections-hai-market/single_user_license





Contact Us.

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com





Browse Related Reports:

Colostrum Market, by Product Type (Whole Colostrum Powder and Skim Colostrum Powder), Form (Liquid, Powder, and Capsule), Application (Nutritional Supplements, Infant Food, Animal feed, and Cosmetics), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) — Market Size and Forecasting (2021–2030)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/colostrum-market

Neurological Movement Disorders Market by Disorder Type (Ataxia, Chorea, Dystonia, Functional Movement Disorder, Huntington’s Disease, Multiple System Atrophy, Myoclonus, Parkinson’s Disease, Others), Treatment Type (Drugs, Deep Brain Stimulation, And Non-Invasive Treatments) End User (Hospital, Clinics & Ablation Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America) — Market Size and Forecasting (2021–2030)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/neurological-movement-disorders-market

Morcellator Market, by Product Type (Manual Morcellator and Power Morcellator), Usage Type (Reusable and Disposable), Application (Laparoscopy, Hysterectomy, and Myomectomy), End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) — Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/morcellator-market

Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Type (Transdermal Patches, Transdermal Semisolids), By Application (Pain Management, Central Nervous System Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Hormonal Applications, Other Applications), By End-Users (Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & forecasting (2016-2025)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/transdermal-drug-delivery-systems-market

Neurodiagnostics Market, By Product (Diagnostic & Imaging Systems, Clinical Testing, Reagents & Consumables), By Disease Pathology (Epilepsy, Stroke), By End User (Hospitals and Surgery Centers, Neurology Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Global Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/neurodiagnostics-market



