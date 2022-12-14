Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Report 2022-2030: Top Winning Strategies, Top Investment Markets, Emerging Trends, Technological Analysis, & Case Studies

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) or diseases, also called as nosocomial infections are acquired in healthcare in-patient settings. It is estimated that in the U.S., 9.2 out of every 100 parents acquire hospital infection. Urinary tract infection and pneumonia are the most common types of HAI, followed by bloodstream infection, and surgical site infection.

These infections are caused by pathogens, among patients with compromised immunity. Patients may also develop HAIs due to sub-standard healthcare settings and negligence on the part of hospital staff. The mortality and morbidity of HAIs and the associated costs has urged caregivers for devising efficient infection control strategies. Accurate and in-time diagnosis of HAIs are vital for efficient control and management of HAI.

The global hospital acquired disease testing market report studies this market in terms of major types of HAIs. These include hospital-acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infection, bloodstream infection, surgical site infection, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and others. Qualitative information such as drivers, challenges, and future prospects for the global hospital acquired disease testing market are included in this report.

Competition assessment tools such as fractal map analysis and attractive investment proposition are presented in this study for scrutinizing competition of the global hospital acquired disease testing market. This study concludes with company profiles section that highlights information about the key companies engaged in development, manufacture and provision of hospital acquired disease testing products.

Infection Type Segmentation Investigation

Pneumonia and urinary tract infection are the most common hospital acquired infections and the largest market segments in 2015. Nosocomial pneumonia, healthcare associated pneumonia and ventilator-associated pneumonia are the chief causes of mortality and morbidity in hospital settings.

Surgical site infection is the third common nosocomial infection and involves skin, muscle and subcutaneous tissue. The attributable mortality of blood stream infection is 20%, thus making this segment among the deadliest conditions and thus the most addressable.

North America is the largest market for hospital-acquired disease testing, due to multitude of hospital admissions, and the growing need for containment of rising morbidity. Stringent guidelines for infection reduction and thus culminating the risk of readmission in hospitals have urged the emerging markets to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Hospital Acquired Disease Testing market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Hospital Acquired Disease Testing market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Hospital Acquired Disease Testing market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing market worldwide?

Company Profiles

  • Becton Dickinson

  • bioMerieux

  • Cantel

  • Cepheid

  • Diatherix

  • Qiagen

  • Nordion

  • Roche

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market
2.2. Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market, By Infection Type, 2021 (US$ Million)
2.3. Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market, By Geography, 2021 (US$ Million)
2.4. Impact of Covid 19
2.5. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2021
2.6. Competitive Analysis
2.6.1. Market Positioning of Key Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Vendors
2.6.2. Strategies Adopted by Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Vendors
2.6.3. Key Industry Strategies

3. Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Restraints
3.3.3. Key Challenges
3.3.4. Key Opportunities
3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.5. See-Saw Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Force Model
3.7. PESTEL Analysis

4. Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: By Infection Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Pneumonia
4.3.2. Urinary Tract Infection
4.3.3. Blood Stream Infection
4.3.4. Surgical Site Infection
4.3.5. MRSA
4.3.6. Others

