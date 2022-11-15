Global Horticultural Grow Light Market Report to 2031 - Players Include Signify Holding, Fluence Bioengineering, GE Lighting and Hubbell
The global horticultural grow light market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2031.
The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 39250 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of about USD 7280 Million in the year 2021.
Factors such as the surge in government initiatives that are aimed to promote the adoption of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) practices, along with the growing need amongst the producers of food to adopt advanced farming methods, and the increasing demand for different types of food crops globally, and therefore the need amongst the food producers to adopt sustainable production processes are projected to drive the growth of the market.
The global horticultural grow light market is segmented into numerous segments which include segmentation by product, application, connection, technology, watt, cultivated plant, distribution channel, and by region. By cultivated plant, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, floriculture, cannabis, crops, and others. The fruits & vegetables segment, out of all the other segments, is projected to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 30340 Million by the end of 2031. Additionally, in the year 2021, the segment generated a revenue of over USD 5670 Million.
On the basis of regional analysis, the global horticultural grow light market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market in the Asia Pacific, out of the market in all the other regions, is projected to garner the largest revenue of around USD 18090 Million by the end of 2031. Additionally, in the year 2021, the market in the region generated a revenue of close to USD 3420 Million.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global horticultural grow light market that are included in our report are Signify Holding (Philips), Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., GE Lighting (SAVANT TECHNOLOGIES LLC), Hubbell Incorporated, California Lightworks, Gavita International B.V., Heliospectra AB, Valoya, LumiGrow, Inc., Hortilux Schreder, Lemnis Oreon BV, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc., Agnetix, Thrive Agritech, Hyperion Grow Lights Limited, Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., MechaTronix Co., Ltd., Felio Sylvania Group, SANANBIO, PL Light Systems, Tungsram Operations Ltd., ams-OSRAM International GmbH, Lumileds Holding B.V., Cree LED (SMART Global Holdings, Inc.), SAMSUNG, Bridgelux, Inc., Luminus, Inc. and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary - Global Horticultural Grow Light Market
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers
5.2. Trends
6. Key Market Opportunities
7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth
8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
9. Industry Risk Analysis
10. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11. Technological Outlook
12. Horticulture Grow Light Market Ecosystem
13. Value Chain Analysis
14. Raw Material Analysis
15. Customer Preference Analysis
16. Industry Growth Outlook
17. Impact of COVID-19 on the Horticulture Grow Light Market
18. Cost Analysis
19. Competitive Positioning
19.1. Horticulture Grow Light Products (LED Fixture)
19.2. LED Chip
20. Competitive Structure
20.1. Market Share Analysis
20.2. Competitive Benchmarking
20.3. Company Profiles - Horticulture Grow Light Products (LED Fixture)
20.3.1. Signify Holding (Philips)
20.3.1.1. Detailed Overview
20.3.1.2. Assessment of Key Offering
20.3.1.3. Predictive Strategies & Positioning vs Current Positioning
20.3.1.4. Analysis of Growth Strategies
20.3.1.5. Exhaustive Analysis on Key Financial Indicators
20.3.1.6. Recent Developments
20.3.2. Fluence Bioengineering, Inc.
20.3.3. GE Lighting (SAVANT TECHNOLOGIES LLC)
20.3.4. Hubbell Incorporated
20.3.5. California Lightworks
20.3.6. Gavita International B.V.
20.3.7. Heliospectra AB
20.3.8. Valoya
20.3.9. LumiGrow, Inc.
20.3.10. Hortilux Schreder
20.3.11. Lemnis Oreon BV
20.3.12. Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc.
20.3.13. Agnetix
20.3.14. Thrive Agritech
20.3.15. Hyperion Grow Lights Limited
20.3.16. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
20.3.17. MechaTronix Co., Ltd.
20.3.18. Felio Sylvania Group
20.3.19. SANANBIO
20.3.20. PL Light Systems
20.3.21. Tungsram Operations Ltd.
20.3.22. ams-OSRAM International GmbH
20.3.23. Lumileds Holding B.V.
20.3.24. Cree LED (SMART Global Holdings, Inc.)
20.3.25. SAMSUNG
20.3.26. Bridgelux, Inc.
20.3.27. Luminus, Inc.
21. Global Horticulture Grow Light Market
21.1. Market Overview
21.2. Market Size (2021-2031)
21.3. Market Segmentation
21.3.1. By Product Offering
21.3.1.1. Hardware, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.1.1.1. Interlighting, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.1.1.2. Toplighting, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.1.1.3. Bulbs, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.1.1.4. Fixtures, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.1.2. Software & Services, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.2. By Application
21.3.2.1. Greenhouses, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.2.2. Vertical Farms, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.2.3. Indoor Farms, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.3. By Connection
21.3.3.1. Wired, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.3.2. Wireless, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.4. By Technology
21.3.4.1. LED, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.4.2. Fluorescent, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.4.3. HID, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.4.4. Others, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.5. By Watt
21.3.5.1. < 300 Watts, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.5.2. >300 Watts, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.6. By Cultivated Plant
21.3.6.1. Fruits & Vegetables, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.6.2. Floriculture, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.6.3. Cannabis, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.6.4. Crops, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.6.5. Others, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.7. By Distribution Channel
21.3.7.1. Online, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.7.2. Offline, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.8. By Region
21.3.8.1. North America, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.8.2. Europe, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.8.3. Asia Pacific, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
21.3.8.4. Rest of the World, 2021-2031F (USD Million)
22. North America Horticulture Grow Light Market
23. Europe Horticulture Grow Light Market
24. Asia Pacific Horticulture Grow Light Market
25. Rest of the World Horticulture Grow Light Market
