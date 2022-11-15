Global Horticultural Grow Light Market Report to 2031 - Players Include Signify Holding, Fluence Bioengineering, GE Lighting and Hubbell

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Horticultural Grow Light Market Analysis 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global horticultural grow light market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2031.

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 39250 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of about USD 7280 Million in the year 2021.

Factors such as the surge in government initiatives that are aimed to promote the adoption of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) practices, along with the growing need amongst the producers of food to adopt advanced farming methods, and the increasing demand for different types of food crops globally, and therefore the need amongst the food producers to adopt sustainable production processes are projected to drive the growth of the market.

The global horticultural grow light market is segmented into numerous segments which include segmentation by product, application, connection, technology, watt, cultivated plant, distribution channel, and by region. By cultivated plant, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, floriculture, cannabis, crops, and others. The fruits & vegetables segment, out of all the other segments, is projected to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 30340 Million by the end of 2031. Additionally, in the year 2021, the segment generated a revenue of over USD 5670 Million.



On the basis of regional analysis, the global horticultural grow light market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market in the Asia Pacific, out of the market in all the other regions, is projected to garner the largest revenue of around USD 18090 Million by the end of 2031. Additionally, in the year 2021, the market in the region generated a revenue of close to USD 3420 Million.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global horticultural grow light market that are included in our report are Signify Holding (Philips), Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., GE Lighting (SAVANT TECHNOLOGIES LLC), Hubbell Incorporated, California Lightworks, Gavita International B.V., Heliospectra AB, Valoya, LumiGrow, Inc., Hortilux Schreder, Lemnis Oreon BV, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc., Agnetix, Thrive Agritech, Hyperion Grow Lights Limited, Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., MechaTronix Co., Ltd., Felio Sylvania Group, SANANBIO, PL Light Systems, Tungsram Operations Ltd., ams-OSRAM International GmbH, Lumileds Holding B.V., Cree LED (SMART Global Holdings, Inc.), SAMSUNG, Bridgelux, Inc., Luminus, Inc. and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition

2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - Global Horticultural Grow Light Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Trends



6. Key Market Opportunities



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



9. Industry Risk Analysis



10. Market Attractiveness Analysis



11. Technological Outlook



12. Horticulture Grow Light Market Ecosystem



13. Value Chain Analysis



14. Raw Material Analysis



15. Customer Preference Analysis



16. Industry Growth Outlook



17. Impact of COVID-19 on the Horticulture Grow Light Market



18. Cost Analysis



19. Competitive Positioning

19.1. Horticulture Grow Light Products (LED Fixture)

19.2. LED Chip



20. Competitive Structure

20.1. Market Share Analysis

20.2. Competitive Benchmarking

20.3. Company Profiles - Horticulture Grow Light Products (LED Fixture)

20.3.1. Signify Holding (Philips)

20.3.1.1. Detailed Overview

20.3.1.2. Assessment of Key Offering

20.3.1.3. Predictive Strategies & Positioning vs Current Positioning

20.3.1.4. Analysis of Growth Strategies

20.3.1.5. Exhaustive Analysis on Key Financial Indicators

20.3.1.6. Recent Developments

20.3.2. Fluence Bioengineering, Inc.

20.3.3. GE Lighting (SAVANT TECHNOLOGIES LLC)

20.3.4. Hubbell Incorporated

20.3.5. California Lightworks

20.3.6. Gavita International B.V.

20.3.7. Heliospectra AB

20.3.8. Valoya

20.3.9. LumiGrow, Inc.

20.3.10. Hortilux Schreder

20.3.11. Lemnis Oreon BV

20.3.12. Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc.

20.3.13. Agnetix

20.3.14. Thrive Agritech

20.3.15. Hyperion Grow Lights Limited

20.3.16. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

20.3.17. MechaTronix Co., Ltd.

20.3.18. Felio Sylvania Group

20.3.19. SANANBIO

20.3.20. PL Light Systems

20.3.21. Tungsram Operations Ltd.

20.3.22. ams-OSRAM International GmbH

20.3.23. Lumileds Holding B.V.

20.3.24. Cree LED (SMART Global Holdings, Inc.)

20.3.25. SAMSUNG

20.3.26. Bridgelux, Inc.

20.3.27. Luminus, Inc.



21. Global Horticulture Grow Light Market

21.1. Market Overview

21.2. Market Size (2021-2031)

21.3. Market Segmentation

21.3.1. By Product Offering

21.3.1.1. Hardware, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.1.1.1. Interlighting, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.1.1.2. Toplighting, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.1.1.3. Bulbs, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.1.1.4. Fixtures, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.1.2. Software & Services, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.2. By Application

21.3.2.1. Greenhouses, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.2.2. Vertical Farms, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.2.3. Indoor Farms, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.3. By Connection

21.3.3.1. Wired, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.3.2. Wireless, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.4. By Technology

21.3.4.1. LED, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.4.2. Fluorescent, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.4.3. HID, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.4.4. Others, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.5. By Watt

21.3.5.1. < 300 Watts, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.5.2. >300 Watts, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.6. By Cultivated Plant

21.3.6.1. Fruits & Vegetables, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.6.2. Floriculture, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.6.3. Cannabis, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.6.4. Crops, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.6.5. Others, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.7. By Distribution Channel

21.3.7.1. Online, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.7.2. Offline, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.8. By Region

21.3.8.1. North America, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.8.2. Europe, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.8.3. Asia Pacific, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

21.3.8.4. Rest of the World, 2021-2031F (USD Million)

22. North America Horticulture Grow Light Market

23. Europe Horticulture Grow Light Market

24. Asia Pacific Horticulture Grow Light Market

25. Rest of the World Horticulture Grow Light Market

