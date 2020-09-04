Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Industry

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market to Reach $10. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) estimated at US$7. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 93-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allergan Plc
- Bayer AG
- Novartis AG
- Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Pfizer Inc.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Menopause and Hormone Replacement Therapy
Recent Market Activity
The HRT Controversy - An Insight
Newer Studies Challenge WHI Findings and Re-establish Safety of
HRT
Revised Recommendations of the NAMS and Endocrine Society
IMS Consensus Guidelines Paving Way for More Clarity of HRT
The Regional Divide
Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver
New Bioidentical Drugs Serve Unmet Market Needs
Generic Incursion in Hormone Replacement Therapy - List of
Drugs With and Without Approved Generic Versions
Intense Competition Marks the Global HRT Market
The Premarin Saga
Estrace Cream Drives Revenue Gains in Allergan?s HRT Portfolio
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Allergan Plc (Ireland)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Novartis AG(Switzerland)
Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)
Orion Pharma AB (Finland)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Unmet Needs in Combination Therapies for HRT drive Research for
New Medicines
Topical Estrogens - More Safe and Effective
Transdermal HRT Products Present Exciting Opportunities
Phytoestrogens - The New Panacea for Menopausal Symptoms?
Diet Link to Menopause Symptoms Raises Interest
Impact of Soy and Other Phytoestrogens - A Reality Check
EstroG - A Successful Herbal Health Supplement in Alleviating
Menopausal Symptoms
The Growing Buzz around Bioidentical Drugs
Bio-identical Hormones - A Natural and Safe Substitute to
Synthetic HRT?
Pellet Therapy - A New Innovation Downsizes Conventional Issues
with Bioidentical HRT
Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for HRT - A Mixed Bag
Estriol: The Next Generation Estrogen Therapy?
What Makes Estriol Work?
Topical Estriol - More Promising in Safety
Estriol - Used More Commonly Outside the US
Entry of Generics Threatens Market Growth Prospects
Are Non-Hormonal Therapies A Threat to HRT?
Earlier Failures Induce Lethargy in Non-Hormonal Therapies
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
