Global Home Rehabilitation Products Market to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in chronic medical conditions among people throughout the world, which includes high blood pressure and diabetes, along with cardiovascular and respiratory disease, surge in geriatric population, change in lifestyle and societal behaviour, and prevalence of costly long-term health problems among people are expected to drive the growth of the global home rehabilitation products market. Closure of manufacturing facilities, shortage of workforce, and other supply chain disruptions during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home rehabilitation products market generated $22.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $43.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $22.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $43.6 billion CAGR 7.1% No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Product type, patient type, end-user, and region. Drivers Rise in chronic medical conditions among people throughout the world Prevalence of sedentary lifestyle among millennials Opportunities Rise in geriatric population Rise in internet penetration and e-commerce sales

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global home rehabilitation products market experienced a negative impact during the pandemic, owing to the presence of stringent regulatory mandates as imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various retail shops, businesses, and manufacturing facilities, including those of home rehabilitation products, which impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, shortage of workforce and essential raw materials due to disruption in trade barriers further aggravated the impact on the market. These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

But later on, as restrictions for essential medical goods such as wheelchair and medical were laid down, higher demand and limited supply is expected.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global home rehabilitation products market based on product type, patient type, end-user, and region.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategiesbased on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the wheelchairs segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The general aids segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Based on patient type, the adult segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The paediatric segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the long-term care centres segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospitals segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global home rehabilitation products market report include Medline Industries, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, DJO Global, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., RehabCare, Active Medical and Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., ergoline GmbH, Performance Health, Baxter International, Arjo, Colfax Corp, Dynatronics Corp., Handicare Group AB, Drive DeVilbiss International.

The report analyzes these key players in the global home rehabilitation products market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzingrecent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.



