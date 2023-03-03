Global Home Healthcare Market Report 2022: Rising Focus on Telehealth Presents Opportunities
Global Home Healthcare Market
Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Healthcare Market by Product (Dialysis Equipment, IV Equipment, Ventilators, Coagulation Monitors, Peak Flow Meters), Service (Infusion Therapy, Skilled Nursing, Hospice), Indication (Cancer, Wound Care, Diabetes), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global home healthcare market is projected to reach USD 340.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 226.0 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period Growth in this market is mainly driven by the technological advancements in home healthcare products and services.
The therapeutic products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the home healthcare market, by product, during the forecast period
The home healthcare market is segmented into testing, screening, and monitoring products; therapeutic products; and mobility care products based on product. In 2021, the therapeutic products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the home healthcare market. Market growth can largely be attributed to growing prevalence of chronic diseases.
Infusion therapy services segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on the services, the home healthcare market has been segmented into skilled nursing services, rehabilitation therapy services, hospice & palliative care services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, and pregnancy care services. In 2021, the skilled nursing services segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising population and urbanization.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region home healthcare market
The global home healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as initiatives by government to promote home healthcare, and higher healthcare costs.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising R&D Investments
Growing Need for Cost-Effective Healthcare Delivery due to Rising Costs
Increased Preference for Personalized Care
Restraints
Changing Reimbursement Policies
Limited Insurance Coverage
Patient Safety Concerns
Opportunities
Rising Focus on Telehealth
Untapped Developing Regions
Growing Demand for Home-Use Therapeutic Devices
Growing Demand for Home Sleep Apnea Tests
Rising Preference for Home Hemodialysis Treatment
Challenges
Shortage of Home Care Workers
Lack of Supporting Infrastructure
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
324
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$226 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$340.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.5%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Home Healthcare Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Therapeutic Products
6.3 Testing, Screening, and Monitoring Products
6.4 Mobility Care Products
7 Home Healthcare Market, by Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Skilled Nursing Services
7.3 Rehabilitation Therapy Services
7.4 Hospice & Palliative Care Services
7.5 Unskilled Care Services
7.6 Respiratory Therapy Services
7.7 Infusion Therapy Services
7.8 Pregnancy Care Services
8 Home Healthcare Market, by Indication
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cancer
8.3 Respiratory Diseases
8.4 Movement Disorders
8.5 CVD & Hypertension
8.6 Pregnancy
8.7 Wound Care
8.8 Diabetes
8.9 Hearing Disorders
8.10 Other Indications
9 Home Healthcare Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Linde, Plc (Ireland)
F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland)
A&D Company, Limited (Japan)
Bayada Home Health Care (US)
Invacare Corporation (US)
Abbott (US)
Amedisys (US)
ResMed, Inc. (US)
LHC Group, Inc. (US)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
Koninkluke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
GE Healthcare (US)
Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (UK)
Hamilton Medical (Switzerland)
Sunrise Medical (Germany)
Roma Medical (UK)
Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
Vitalograph (UK)
Advita Pflegedienst Gmbh (Germany)
Renafan Gmbh (Germany)
ADMR (France)
Apex Medical Corp. (Taiwan)
Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
Lowenstein Medical Technology Gmbh + Co., KG. (Germany)
B. Braun Melsungen Ag (Germany)
Baxter International, Inc. (US)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US)
Medline Industries, Inc. (US)
Advin Health Care (India)
