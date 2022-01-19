Global Home Care Market Report 2021: Staffing Dominates Home Care Professionals' COVID-Related Cost Concerns
The "2021 Home Care Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The early days of the pandemic were difficult on the home care industry, but many growth opportunities returned in 2021. The 2021 Home Care Market Report examines market trends within home health, hospice, and the durable medical equipment market.
Insights include:
The home care market is valued at $233 billion
59% of home care agencies are concerned with staffing levels
Durable medical equipment market is expected to grow to $98 billion by 2028
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Home Care Market Overview
Home Care Adapts To Pandemic, With All Major Segments Thriving
Home Health Industry Expected To Reach $201.3 Billion By 2028
Chronic Conditions To Drive Home Care Growth
Chronic Disease Fuels Investments In Technology For Virtual Home Care
Telehealth's Long-Term Impact On Home Care Unclear
Home Health Retains Positive Outlook Despite Service Decline
Medicare Planning National Roll-Out For Its Value-Based Home Health Reimbursement Model
2020 Transition To New Home Health Payment Model Causes Minimal Disruption
Staffing Dominates Home Care Professionals' COVID-Related Cost Concerns
Labor Shortage Boosts Costs Of Increasingly Popular Home Care
Home Care Workforce Grows Despite Negative COVID Impacts
High Poverty Rate Persists Among Private-Duty Home Aides
One Third of Private-Duty Home Health Aides Are 55 Or Older
Durable Medical Equipment Market Valued At $66 Billion
Continued COVID Shipping Delays Squeeze DME Profits
Major 2021 Reimbursement Changes Help DME Industry
DME Rental Revenue Stabilizes
Hospice Industry Hit Hard In First Year Of Pandemic
Diagnoses Shift, But Dementia Continues To Drive Spending
Home-Based Hospice Care Continues To Grow
Clarivate: Top Home Care Products Sold Through Distribution
