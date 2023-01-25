The Global Through-hole Passive Components Market size is expected to reach $50.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

In electronics, passive components that are added to the printed circuit boards (PCB) with the help of through-hole technology are called through-hole passive components. The through-hole technology is a production method in which component leads are inserted through a hole drilled in the PCB.

The ends of these leads coming out on the opposite side are soldered to pads, either by using the insertion mount machines or in manual assembly.



Additionally, passive components are modules that do not operate on energy, except for the alternating current (AC) that is available on the circuit to the component it is connected to. Therefore, passive modules can neither gain power nor be an energy source. Some examples of ordinary passive components are inductors, resistors, capacitors, chassis, or transformers. All passive components share some common properties, which are no power source and no power generation.



A PCB’s performance mainly depends on the quality of the fabrication process with the proper components and assembly method selection. While a PCB can be assembled in three primary ways, namely surface-mount technology, through-hole technology (THT), and mixed technology, THT methods are widely adopted because of this technology’s high reliability.



Additionally, some PCB assemblies may also need the implementation of more than one technology. For devices and equipment that are used in harsh working environments and therefore demand high reliability, like those involved in the aerospace and military, the THT method is preferred for the assembly of PCB. Certain applications like industrial control circuits and communication hardware require additional assembly methods along with THT.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic significantly affected the passive components manufacturing industry and, specifically, had a negative effect on the through-hole passive components market. The temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and limitation of movement across international borders of several countries led to a decrease in passive components’ sales. Most industrialized nations were adversely affected, and to combat the spread of virus, the governments closed marketplaces as well. This led to a downfall in the consumption of electronic gadgets, the effects of which rippled to the passive components industry as well.



Market Growth Factor



High use of through-hole components in connectors



Connectors are the most widely used electronic equipment. Virtually millions of connectors are used and manufactured each week in almost all electronic industries. Connectors use through-hole passive components owing to their high reliability. The high reliability in these components is achieved as the passive components used in these pieces also go through the board along with being soldered to their place. As a strong connection needs to be maintained between the printed circuit boards (PCB) and other components, the passive through-hole technology components are used more than the surface mount technology.



Rising adoption of electronic components in the automotive industry



The increasing demand for functionality in the automotive industry is resulting in raised incorporation of ECUs and motors. But the lack of real estate on boards, especially with their increased miniaturization of them, is demanding more powerful and compact components. This has propagated the application of through-hole passive components. As a result, manufacturers are now producing parts that deliver the required output in compact sizes.



Market Restraining Factor



Availability of alternative faster assembly processes



Though the through-hole assembly of components is preferred for products that require higher robustness and consistency, surface mount assembly still remains more popular. This is mainly because miniaturization is only possible to an extent with through-hole components. In most cases, the through-hole assembly also demands boards of bigger specifications. Additionally, unlike through-hole components, surface mount components are light in weight, and this does not compromise their working. So, they can be used in high-density, compact circuits.



Leads Model Outlook



On the basis of leads model, the through-hole passive components market is divided into axial leads and radial leads. The axial leads segment recorded the largest revenue share in the through-hole passive components market in 2021. Pins protruding from both ends of the component are called axial leads. Electrolytic capacitors, carbon, diodes, wire-wrapped resistors, and numerous other components incorporate axial leads.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the through-hole passive components market is segmented into consumer electronics, IT & telecom, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare & life sciences, and others. The industrial segment procured a remarkable growth rate in the through-hole passive components market in 2021. The increasing use of sensor-based devices, robotic systems, and security cameras in various industrial applications like remote monitoring and process automation are the primary factors guiding the growth of the segment.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the through-hole passive components market is categorized into resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, transducers, sensors, and others. The capacitors segment garnered the highest revenue share in the through-hole passive components market in 2021. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for electrical and electronic products in industries like industrial, automotive, telecommunication, and healthcare.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the through-hole passive components market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment recorded the highest revenue share in the through-hole passive components market in 2021. The growth of the segment is attributable to the robust development it provides to manufacturers to supply these components to its multiple growing sectors like consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Yageo Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation (Kyocera Corporation), Panasonic Corporation, Bourns, Inc., TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity and Microchip Technology, Inc.



