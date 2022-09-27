Global Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market By Type (Fixed Diameter, Under-Reamers), By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), By Product Type (Fabricated, Integral, Small Rig Hole Openers (SRHO)), By Location (Offshore, Onshore), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320920/?utm_source=GNW

The global hole opener for oil & gas market is projected to register growth at a formidable CAGR in the forecast years, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for oil & gas and the rising need for better equipment and more efficient methods for oil excavation.

Besides, the ever-growing oil and gas industry and growing demand for non-renewable resources are anticipated to boost the global hole opener for the oil & gas market.
A hole opener is a piece of drilling rig equipment used to enlarge the borehole during oil drilling.The equipment is installed either above the drill bit or above the pilot run within the existing borehole.

The primary purpose of using a hole opener is to make more room in the rig for other drilling equipment or to excavate the oil and slurry more efficiently from the specific rig.In other words, hole openers are used in hydrocarbon drilling, hydraulic drilling, and horizontal drilling.

The hole opener comes in various styles depending on the rig it is used in. The hole openers range in size from a few inches to 50 inches.

Rising demand for oil and gas across the automotive industry and growing consumer demand for energy utilization are expected to drive the growth of the global hole opener for the oil & gas market in the next five years.Besides, increasing oil production to fulfill the oil demand is expected to propel the growth of the global hole opener for the oil & gas market.

The growing use of sophisticated drilling equipment for oil production is also anticipated to boost the market growth.
The global hole opener for oil & gas market segmentation is based on the type, well type, product type, location, region, and competition.Based on type, the market is divided into fixed diameter and under-reamers.

The fixed diameter hole opener segment is expected to dominate the global hole opener for the oil & gas market due to their increased adoption to overcome balling problems in a sticky environment.
Key players in the global hole opener for the oil & gas market are Superior Energy Services, Transco Manufacturing Australia Private Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Hole Opener Corporation, Drill King International, Tasman Oil Tools, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global hole opener for oil & gas market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global hole opener for oil & gas market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast the global hole opener for oil & gas market based on type, well type, product type, location, region, and company.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global hole opener for oil & gas market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global hole opener for oil & gas market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global hole opener for oil & gas market.
• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global hole opener for oil & gas market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global hole opener for oil & gas market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the Global hole opener for oil & gas market using a bottom up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global hole opener for oil & gas market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market, By Type:
o Fixed Diameter
o Under-Reamers
• Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market, By Well Type:
o Horizontal
o Vertical
• Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market, By Product Type:
o Fabricated
o Integral
o Small Rig Hole Openers (SRHO)
• Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market, By Location:
o Offshore
o Onshore
• Hole Opener for Oil & Gas Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Iraq
Turkey
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hole opener for oil & gas market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320920/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Masai Ujiri expecting jumps from Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby

    In his opening of the 2022-23 season availability, Masai Ujiri discusses where Toronto is with Fred VanVleet extension talks, drafting Christian Koloko, the battle at the end of the roster and players that could make a leap in the upcoming year. Check out all of the Raptors media day availabilities on our YouTube channel.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Mark Kastelic scored the winner as the Ottawa Senators stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 and take the second game of a split-squad doubleheader that kicked off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Angus Crookshank, Josh Norris and Tyler Motte, into an empty net, had the other goals for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, Ottawa's projected backup netminder when the regular schedule gets going next month, made 13 saves in just over 30 minutes of

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve