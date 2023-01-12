Global Highly Potent API Manufacturing Market Report 2022 with Focus on the Perspective of Small and Midsize Biopharma - Motivations for Outsourcing HPAPI

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small and Midsize Biopharma Perspective on the Highly Potent API Manufacturing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Small and Midsize Biopharma Perspective on the Highly Potent API Manufacturing Market report explores motivations for outsourcing HPAPI, the number of small molecule assets that require high containment manufacturing that are in respondents' pipelines and portfolios, and what percentage of high containment manufacturing activities are outsourced.



Highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) are a growing area for biopharmaceutical companies. HPAPI manufacturing is often more complicated and resource intensive than traditional API manufacturing.

High containment facilities must be segregated, personnel must be trained and provided personal protective equipment, and employee exposure time-limits must be enforced. As a result, some sponsors are more likely to outsource HPAPI manufacturing compared to traditional small molecule drug substance because they need access to high containment facilities or scientific expertise not possessed in-house.

Key statistics include respondents' categorizations of their companies' high containment assets and the proportion of their small molecule portfolio that requires high containment manufacturing, the number of compounds requiring high containment that are in respondents' development pipelines and on the market, which therapeutic areas they are designed to target, and the outsourcing prevalence of each type of high containment asset

This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics for high containment manufacturing from the perspective of small and midsize biopharmaceutical companies as well as an outlook on what our survey respondents

All HPAPI manufacturing decision-makers at sponsor organizations

Predict the marketplace will look like five years from now

What you will learn:

Drug Developers:

Discover how industry peers are using service providers and which aspects of the manufacturing process have been most challenging

Selection criteria for engaging a contract manufacturer for highly potent development and manufacturing

The timeline for engaging a CDMO for commercial high containment manufacturing, and what really drives project satisfaction

CMOs:

Determine how your capabilities and marketing messaging stack up against what highly potent manufacturing outsourcers regard as important

Uncover the main reasons CDMOs lose the bid for an HPAPI project

Better position your company to win business by understanding the dynamics of different buyer groups and develop targeted marketing to speak directly to their needs

Major Topics:

Market Dynamics

Outsourcing Practices

Provider Selection and Perceptions

Highly Potent Manufacturing Complications

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:



How to Use this Report



Analysis Note: High Containment Requirement



Introduction



Methodology



Respondent Demographics and Qualifications

Participant Geography

Participant Company Size by R&D Spend

Major Sections



Market Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

High Containment Pipeline and Portfolio

Proportion of Small Molecule Assets that are Highly Potent

Types of Highly Potent Assets

Highly Potent Product Requirements

Top 10 Therapeutic Areas Targeted

Dosage Forms

Occupational Exposure Limits

Outsourcing Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourcing Drivers

CDMO Use by Stage

Likelihood of Outsourcing High Containment Manufacturing

Outsourced High Containment Manufacturing Current and 5 Years Out

Highly Potent Assets Outsourced

Highly Potent Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

CDMO Usage Rates for HPAPI

Annual Outsourcing Expenditure

Provider Selection and Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

CDMO Selection Timing

Department Influence on CDMO Selection

Use of Preferred Providers

Top 5 CDMO Selection Attributes

CDMO Satisfaction Drivers

Reasons CDMOs Lose Bids

Highly Potent Manufacturing Complications

Primary Section Takeaways

Areas of Difficulty

Biggest Outsourcing Challenge - Unprompted

Study Data

Likelihood of Outsourcing High Containment Manufacturing

Proportion of Small Molecule Assets that are Highly Potent

Highly Potent Assets Projection

Highly Potent Assets Outsourced

OEL Limit

Highly Potent Classification

Highly Potent Product Requirements

Process Analytical Technology

Highly Potent Dosage Forms

Therapeutic Areas Targeted

Outsourcing Drivers

Outsourced High Containment Manufacturing Current and 5 Years Out

Highly Potent Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

CDMO Usage Rates for HPAPI

Use of Preferred Providers

CDMO Use by Stage

CDMO Selection Timing

Importance of Using the Same CDMO for Development and Commercial

CDMO Selection Attributes

CDMO Satisfaction Drivers

Biggest Outsourcing Challenge

Areas of Difficulty

Department Influence on CMO Selection

Technology and Infrastructure Investments

Reasons CDMOs Lose Bids

Annual Outsourcing Expenditure

Demographics

Company Size and Revenue

Office Location

Molecule Involvement and Assets

Decision-making Responsibility

Highly Potent Compounds in Development

Highly Potent Compounds on Market

Involvement by Molecule Type

