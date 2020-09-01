The Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market is expected to grow by $ 15.03 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

Global High Throughput Screening Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the high throughput screening market and it is poised to grow by $ 15. 03 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483107/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on high throughput screening market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in R&D investments, increasing prevalence of chronic disease, and patent expiration of drugs. In addition, rise in R&D investments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The high throughput screening market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The high throughput screening market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Academic and research institutes

• CROs



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing prevalence of chronic disease as one of the prime reasons driving the high throughput screening market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our high throughput screening market covers the following areas:

• High throughput screening market sizing

• High throughput screening market forecast

• High throughput screening market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483107/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



