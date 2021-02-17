Global High Resolution Melting Analysis Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Azura Genomics & Biomerieux Among Others
Dublin, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Resolution Melting Analysis Market Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook by Type, Application, by End User and by Country, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study predicts the short term and long term trends that can shape the future of the High Resolution Melting Analysis market including the COVID-19 pandemic implications for the High Resolution Melting Analysis industry. The report presents market size forecasts across types, applications, end users and countries across regions. Strategic imperatives for development managers, decision makers and industry professionals including market trends, drivers, challenges, five forces analysis, insights on markets and companies.
The High Resolution Melting Analysis market forecast report identifies growth opportunities in the market and how companies are reacting to the current market conditions. High Resolution Melting Analysis Companies are focusing on improving efficiency and containing costs in current COVID-19 market conditions. High Resolution Melting Analysis market forecast and High Resolution Melting Analysis market growth is outlook through 2026.
The report reflects on predictions with 2019 as the base year and 2020-2026 as the forecast period. The research was based on the findings of an expert team of analysts analyzing the High Resolution Melting Analysis market opportunities, underlying market factors, demographic and economic factors, market developments and others.
High Resolution Melting Analysis industry size is estimated to register strong growth over the forecast period driven by ongoing investments in product diversification and expansion strategies in developing countries in Asia Pacific and South and Central America while opting for strengthening the High Resolution Melting Analysis market share in developed countries.
Top Companies Operating in the High Resolution Melting Analysis market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Azura Genomics, Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Canon Biomedical Inc., Idaho Technology, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Kapa Biosystems, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Novacyt Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Report Guide
2.2 Methodology
2.3 Market Segmentation
2.4 High Resolution Melting Analysis Market- Key Findings, 2020
3. Strategic Imperatives on Global High Resolution Melting Analysis Market
3.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
3.2 Market Trends- Across Types, Applications, End-user Types, Countries
3.3 Insights into Main Market Categories
3.4 Market Drivers and Restraints
3.5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success
3.6 Key High Resolution Melting Analysis Companies
4. Global High Resolution Melting Analysis Market Value Outlook to 2026 Outlook by Product
4.1 Hrm Reagents
4.2 Hrm Instruments
4.3 Hrm Software
5. Global High Resolution Melting Analysis Market Value Outlook to 2026 Outlook by End Use
5.1 Academic Research
5.2 Clinical Diagnostics
6. Global High Resolution Melting Analysis Market Value Outlook to 2026 Outlook by Application
6.1 Detection of Acquired Mutations/Mutation Scanning/Snp Typing
6.2 Microbial Species Identification
6.3 Zygosity Testing
6.4 Epigenetics/ Methylation Profiling
7 Asia-Pacific High Resolution Melting Analysis Market Value Outlook to 2026
7.1 Leading High Resolution Melting Analysis Types Contributing to Asia-Pacific Market
7.2 Top Applications Contributing to Asia-Pacific High Resolution Melting Analysis
7.3 Top Countries Contributing to Asia-Pacific High Resolution Melting Analysis
8 Europe High Resolution Melting Analysis Market Value Outlook to 2026
8.1 Leading High Resolution Melting Analysis Types Contributing to Europe Market
8.2 Top Applications Contributing to Europe High Resolution Melting Analysis
8.3 Top Countries Contributing to Europe High Resolution Melting Analysis
9 North America High Resolution Melting Analysis Market Value Outlook to 2026
9.1 Leading High Resolution Melting Analysis Types Contributing to North America Market
9.2 Top Applications Contributing to North America High Resolution Melting Analysis
9.3 Top Countries Contributing to North America High Resolution Melting Analysis
10 South and Central America High Resolution Melting Analysis Market Value Outlook to 2026
10.1 Leading High Resolution Melting Analysis Types Contributing to South and Central America Market
10.2 Top Applications Contributing to South and Central America High Resolution Melting Analysis
10.3 Top Countries Contributing to South and Central America High Resolution Melting Analysis
11 Middle East Africa High Resolution Melting Analysis Market Value Outlook to 2026
11.1 Leading High Resolution Melting Analysis Types Contributing to Middle East Africa Market
11.2 Top Applications Contributing to Middle East Africa High Resolution Melting Analysis
11.3 Top Countries Contributing to Middle East Africa High Resolution Melting Analysis
12 Business Profiles of Leading Companies
12.1 Business Description, SWOT and Financial Analysis of Companies in High Resolution Melting Analysis Market
12.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
12.3 Azura Genomics
12.4 Biomerieux Sa
12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.6 Canon Biomedical Inc.
12.7 Idaho Technology, Inc.
12.8 Illumina, Inc.
12.9 Kapa Biosystems
12.10 Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
12.11 Novacyt Group
13 Recent Industry Developments
14 Appendix
14.1 Analyst Expertise
14.2 Sources and Methodology
14.3 Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ke0mhz
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900