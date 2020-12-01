Executive Summary The Global High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food was valued at USD 15523. 36 Million in the year 2019. High Pressure Processing (HPP) is cold pasteurization in pure water; it uses ultra-high pressure purified water to keep packaged food pathogen-free to stay fresh longer.

announces the release of the report "Global High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food Market – Analysis By Product Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)"

At very high pressures bacteria such as Listeria, E. coli, and Salmonella are inactivated.



The rapid growth of population in the developing countries like China and India are responsible for ready-to-eat food options that fit the urban life style, which is augmenting the global high pressure processing food market value. The food processing industry is characterized by intense competition, with the most reliable firms performing well by focusing on efficiency in terms of fast processing and distribution.



Legislative measures to enforce standards of health and hygiene are anticipated to fuel the market, along with better-informed consumers, and new food processing practices and products. Also, companies involved in drink processing, and food packaging and sterilization are adapting to evolving regulations, which will drive the market.



Rising urbanization rate, growing young population in APAC region, changing lifestyle, surging net disposable income and increasing number of households with nuclear family are some of the factors driving the demand for Global HPP Food Market. Economic factors like rising net disposable income in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil and UAE are major factor backing the growth of food processing industry in these countries.



The demand for food processing equipment is driven by escalating demand for highly advanced equipment, manufactured using latest technology by restaurateurs coupled with growing awareness among commercial food service providers regarding the availability of latest, well updated food equipment. These factors are anticipated to propel the market in the forecast period.

North America is the leading region in High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food market. The increasingly fast paced lives of people in North America region, which led them to choose a quick fix for their meal requirement drives the sales of restaurants. Moreover, the growth was further supplemented by the increasing per capita income and burgeoning number of urbanized population, rising usage of social media, mobile ordering along with technological advancements applied by big brands in their businesses to study consumer behaviour further propel the food processing solutions market.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food by Product Type (Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruits & vegetables, Seafood Products, Others)

• The report assesses the High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others)

• The Global High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type and by Distribution Channel. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include Hormel Foods, Cargill, FresherTech HPP, Avure Technologies, Hiperbaric, Espuna, Campofrio Food Group, Motivatit Seafoods, Hain Celestial.

• The report presents the analysis of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food for the historical period 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

