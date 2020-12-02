Global High Pressure Processing Food Market (2020 to 2025) - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Region and Country

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food Market - Analysis By Product Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food was valued at USD15523.36 Million in the year 2019. High Pressure Processing (HPP) is cold pasteurization in pure water; it uses ultra-high pressure purified water to keep packaged food pathogen-free to stay fresh longer. At very high pressures bacteria such as Listeria, E. coli, and Salmonella are inactivated.

The rapid growth of population in the developing countries like China and India are responsible for ready-to-eat food options that fit the urban life style, which is augmenting the global high pressure processing food market value. The food processing industry is characterized by intense competition, with the most reliable firms performing well by focusing on efficiency in terms of fast processing and distribution.

Legislative measures to enforce standards of health and hygiene are anticipated to fuel the market, along with better-informed consumers, and new food processing practices and products. Also, companies involved in drink processing, and food packaging and sterilization are adapting to evolving regulations, which will drive the market.

Rising urbanization rate, growing young population in APAC region, changing lifestyle, surging net disposable income and increasing number of households with nuclear family are some of the factors driving the demand for Global HPP Food Market. Economic factors like rising net disposable income in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil and UAE are major factor backing the growth of food processing industry in these countries.

The demand for food processing equipment is driven by escalating demand for highly advanced equipment, manufactured using latest technology by restaurateurs coupled with growing awareness among commercial food service providers regarding the availability of latest, well updated food equipment. These factors are anticipated to propel the market in the forecast period.

North America is the leading region in High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food market. The increasingly fast paced lives of people in North America region, which led them to choose a quick fix for their meal requirement drives the sales of restaurants. Moreover, the growth was further supplemented by the increasing per capita income and burgeoning number of urbanized population, rising usage of social media, mobile ordering along with technological advancements applied by big brands in their businesses to study consumer behaviour further propel the food processing solutions market.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food by Product Type (Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruits & vegetables, Seafood Products, Others)

  • The report assesses the High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others)

  • The Global High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India).

  • The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type and by Distribution Channel. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The companies analysed in the report include Hormel Foods, Cargill, FresherTech HPP, Avure Technologies, Hiperbaric, Espuna, Campofrio Food Group, Motivatit Seafoods, Hain Celestial.

  • The report presents the analysis of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food for the historical period 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market: Product Outlook

4. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global High Pressure Processing Food Market

5. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global High Pressure Processing Food: By Product Type
5.2 Meat & Poultry Products- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.3 Juices & Beverages- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.4 Fruits & Vegetables- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.5 Seafood Products- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
5.6 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global High Pressure Processing Food: By Distribution Channel
6.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.3 Convenience Stores- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.4 Online Retails- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)
6.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global High Pressure Processing Food: By Region, By Value

8. North America High Pressure Processing Food Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)
8.1 North America High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
8.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type(Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood Products, Others)
8.3 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel(Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others)
8.4 North America High Pressure Processing Food Market: Country Analysis
8.5 Competitive Scenario of North America High Pressure Processing Food: By Country
8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America High Pressure Processing Food Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)
8.7 United States High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
8.8 United States High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type, Distribution Channel
8.9 Canada High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
8.10 Canada High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type, Distribution Channel

9. Europe High Pressure Processing Food Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)
9.1 Europe High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
9.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type(Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood Products, Others)
9.3 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel(Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others)
9.4 Europe High Pressure Processing Food Market: Country Analysis
9.5 Competitive Scenario of Europe High Pressure Processing Food: By Country, By Value
9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe High Pressure Processing Food Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)
9.7 Germany High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
9.8 Germany High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type, Distribution Channel
9.9 Italy High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
9.10 Italy High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type, Distribution Channel
9.11 France High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
9.12 France High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type, Distribution Channel
9.13 United Kingdom High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
9.14 United Kingdom High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type, Distribution Channel

10. Asia Pacific High Pressure Processing Food Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)
10.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
10.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type(Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood Products, Others)
10.3 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel(Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others)
10.4 Asia Pacific High Pressure Processing Food Market: Country Analysis
10.5 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific High Pressure Processing Food: By Country, By Value
10.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific High Pressure Processing Food Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)
10.7 China High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
10.8 China High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type, Distribution Channel
10.9 Japan High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
10.10 Japan High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type, Distribution Channel
10.11 India High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value
10.12 India High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type, Distribution Channel

11. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Dynamics
11.1 Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Drivers
11.2 Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Restraints
11.3 Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness & Strategic Analysis
12.1 Market Attractiveness
12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Core Material Market - By Product Type, By Value
12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Core Material Market - By Distribution Channel, By Value
12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Core Material Market - By Region, By Value

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
14.1 Hormel Foods
14.2 Cargill
14.3 Avure Technologies
14.4 FresherTech HPP
14.5 Hiperbaric
14.6 Hain Celestial
14.7 Motivatit Seafoods
14.8 Espuna
14.9 Campofrio Food Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4b2uk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

