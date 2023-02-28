Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market Report 2023: A $2.839 Billion Market by 2031 from $1.239 Billion in 2022 - Increasing Demand from Transportation, Medical, Electronics, Packaging

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market

Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market
Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Performance Plastic Additives Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Plastic Type, Additive Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-performance plastic additives market is projected to reach $2,839.3 million by 2031 from $1,239.3 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The demand for high-performance plastic additives is anticipated to grow with the increasing demand from end-user industries such as transportation, medical, electricals and electronics, packaging, and others.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that during the projected period (2022-2031), the increasing adoption of high-performance plastics in the electrical and electronics industry and the growing green transportation technologies in several emerging economies, including China, India, and Thailand, are expected to further fuel the advancement of the global high-performance plastic additives market.

However, the rigorous environmental standards regarding the hazardous compounds in plastics are anticipated to hinder market growth in the upcoming future.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global high-performance plastic additives market is in the growth phase. Increased investment and research and development activities are expected to boost the market.

Furthermore, due to high demand from end-user industries and rising public concerns, government regulations related to hazardous and non-degradable polymer compounds are expected to increase the demand for eco-sustainable polymers, thereby bolstering the global high-performance plastic additives market.

Moreover, the global high-performance plastic additives market is expected to benefit from the growing implementation of high-performance plastics such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) for metal replacement, which promotes market expansion.

Industrial Impact

High-performance plastic additives continue to improve the supreme sliding friction, weight-saving capabilities, rigidity, high stiffness, and durability of the materials to which they are applied.

As a result, these materials are gaining prominence in a variety of industries, including transportation, medical, aerospace, and electricals and electronics. One area where implementation has been significantly greater is the electrical and electronics industry, which has created opportunities for both existing market participants and market entrants.

Furthermore, high-performance plastic additives have a moderate to high impact on end-user industries; however, in the upcoming future, with increasing penetration of electrical and electronics, transportation, and other industries, the impact is anticipated to increase.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 had an immediate and significant impact on the global high-performance plastic additives market because of country-wide shutdowns of manufacturing sites, labor shortages, and disruptions in supply and demand chains globally, which distorted the market.

The lockdowns imposed by the governments significantly reduced raw material productivity due to a shortage of operations in many regions throughout the world. The electrical and electronics, transportation, and other end-user sectors have been in a slowdown for the last couple of years.

The global demand for high-performance plastic additives has been severely impacted by these market downturns in the end-user industries. However, the market is anticipated to recover and is expected to rise gradually over the forecast period.

Region

In the global high-performance plastic additives market, Asia-Pacific and Japan and China are anticipated to gain traction in terms of high-performance plastic additives production, owing to the continuous growth in electrical and electronics production and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.

Recent Developments in the Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market

In September 2022, SABIC unveiled the LNP THERMOCOMP AM DC0041XA51 compound at InnoTrans 2022 in Berlin, Germany. It is an innovative carbon fiber-reinforced, flame-retardant (FR) substance appropriate for pellet-fed additive manufacturing (PFAM/), which is fully complied with E.U. and U.S. rail fire safety requirements.

In September 2021, 3M expanded its line of boron nitride cooling fillers with new product grades, i.e., boron nitride cooling filler agglomerates CFA 100 and boron nitride cooling filler agglomerates CFA 150. Both consist of soft boron nitride agglomerates, which are used to enhance isotropic thermal conductivity and have applicability in automotive, electrical, and electronic devices and components.

In October 2022, during K 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Evonik Industries AG displayed its most recent viable strategies for the polymers and foam industries. INFINAM PA, a new and improved grade of PA-12 powders with drastically reduced CO2 emissions for fused deposition 3D printing technologies, was also displayed.

How can this report add value to an organization?

The study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the global high-performance plastic additives market based on the end user (transportation, medical, electricals and electronics, packaging industry, and others). Additionally, high-performance plastic additives are gaining traction in end-user industries on the back of sustainability concerns and are also being used to modify the properties of different polymers.

The global high-performance plastic additives market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the global high-performance plastic additives market.

Key players in the global high-performance plastic additives market analyzed and profiled in the study involve high-performance plastic additive manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global high-performance plastic additives market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing companies' high-performance plastic additives coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The global high-performance plastic additives market has been segmented into different additive types, among which flame retardants captured around 20.2% of the market as of 2021. The lubricants segment accounted for around 14.7%, antioxidant segment accounted for 10.0%, stabilizers accounted for 11.7%, plasticizers accounted for 3.7%, and other additive types accounted for 39.7% of the total demand in 2021 in terms of value.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

266

Forecast Period

2022 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1239.3 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$2839.3 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Market Segmentation

  • End User:The electrical and electronics industry is the prominent end-user segments in the global high-performance plastic additives market.

  • Plastic Type:The global high-performance plastic additives market is estimated to be led by high-performance polyamide in terms of plastic type.

  • Additive Type:The global high-performance plastic additives market is estimated to be led by flame retardants and others in terms of additive type.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Solvay S.A.

  • Evonik Industries AG.

  • Colloids Ltd.

  • SABIC

  • Ensinger

  • L.Brueggemann GmbH & Co. KG

  • Americhem, Inc.

  • Colortech Inc.

  • Tosaf Compounds Ltd.

  • Arkema

  • BASF SE

  • 3M

  • SUQIAN UNITECH CORP., LTD.

  • Nouryon

  • Avient Corporation

  • Kemipex

  • Advanced Polymer Solutions, LLC

  • NEWOS GmbH

  • Ceramer GmbH

  • Karan Industrial Group

Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future

  • Rising Demand for High-Performance Plastic Additives in Batteries and Green Technology Applications

  • Rising Demand for High-Performance Plastic Additives in Fuel Cells to Minimize Carbon Emissions

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

  • Consortiums and Associations

  • Regulatory Bodies

  • Programs by Research Institution and Universities

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Rising Demand from Automotive Industry.

  • Replacement of Conventional Material in a Variety of Applications

  • Development of Innovative Applications and Rising Demand from the Electronics Industry

Business Challenges

  • Strict Government Regulations for the Plastic Industry

  • High Cost and Rising Price Volatility of Raw Materials

Business Strategies

  • Product Developments

  • Market Developments

Business Opportunities

  • Rising Research and Development Activities in the Market

  • Growing Semiconductor Industry to Create Opportunities for High-Performance Plastic Additives

  • Growing Demand for Sustainable High-Performance Plastic Additives

Startup Landscape

  • Key Start-ups in the Ecosystem

Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market (by End User)

  • Transportation

  • Medical

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Packaging

  • Others

  • Demand Analysis of High-Performance Plastic Additives Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market (Products and Specifications)

  • Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market (by Plastic Type)

  • Fluoropolymers

  • High-performance Polyamides

  • Sulfone Polymers

  • Liquid Crystal Polymers

  • Polyimides

  • Others

  • Demand Analysis of High-Performance Plastic Additives (by Plastic Type), Volume and Value Data

Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market (by Additive Type)

  • Plasticizers

  • Flame Retardants

  • Lubricants

  • Antioxidants

  • Stabilizers

  • Others

  • Demand Analysis of High-Performance Plastic Additives (by Additive Type), Volume and Value Data

Patent Analysis

  • Patent Analysis (by Status)

  • Patent Analysis (by Organization)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5pg44-performance?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Watch for oil demand to soar to record highs this year and drive crude back up to $100, top energy trader says

    "The prospect of higher prices in the second half of the year, in the sort of $90-$100 range, is a real possibility," Vitol's chief executive said Monday.

  • Fox anchor says network is blocking him from reporting on Dominion texts

    ‘I believe I should be covering it, it’s a major media story’

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • Indigenous chiefs across Canada laud the pending approval of $2.8B settlement deal

    VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders are voicing their formal support in Federal Court for a $2.8-billion settlement agreement to a class-action residential schools lawsuit. Former Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief Shane Gottfriedson told the Federal Court judge in Vancouver that reaching the settlement with the federal government "means everything" to him. Gottfriedson said it was "about time Canada steps aside" and let First Nations themselves decide how to mitigate the harms done by residential schoo

  • Analysis-CATL's 'price war' shows its power, and China's EV edge

    CATL, the world's largest battery maker, has offered to cut costs for Chinese automakers, a move that demonstrates its market power and could also widen China's cost advantage in electric vehicles. China's CATL has offered smaller domestic electric-vehicle makers discounted prices on batteries, according to four people with knowledge of the terms. The discount offers included a clause that shocked the auto industry after a year of rising prices: a built-in assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve, three of the people said.

  • 'Virtual power plant' model could convince more Albertans to switch to solar

    CALGARY — An electricity retailer in Alberta is betting it can entice more homeowners to make the switch to solar panels by launching what it calls Canada's first retail, 100 per cent green energy-based "virtual power plant." As of last week, residential customers who sign up with Calgary-based Solartility Inc. will receive a zero-down leasing option for a rooftop solar system, complete with battery storage and an EV charger system. Most importantly, though, customers will also receive a bi-dire

  • Exclusive-Canada's Baytex Energy nears $2.5 billion deal for U.S. peer Ranger Oil -sources

    Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp for around $2.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Calgary, Alberta-based Baytex will pay a mixture of cash and stock to buy Ranger at a small premium to its current market value of $1.8 billion. The transaction will significantly boost Baytex's presence in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin, which currently represents around 30% of its total production, according to its website.

  • UPDATE 2-3D printer company to pay U.S. up to $27 mln for violating export curbs to China

    WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp on Monday agreed to pay up to $27 million to settle with the U.S. for illegally exporting to China controlled design drawings for military electronics and spacecraft, among other violations. Rock Hill, South Carolina-based 3D Systems, which provides 3D printing and other services to customers in the U.S. and abroad, emailed design documents, blueprints and technical specification to Quickparts.com, Inc., its then-subsidiary's office in China for price quotes, the Commerce Department said. The emails included design drawings for aerospace technology that required U.S. export licenses.

  • Turkmenistan Is Falling Back Into Russia’s Energy Orbit

    Gas-rich Turkmenistan is choosing to strengthen its energy ties with Moscow instead of diversifying its export opportunities

  • High Gas Prices Could Be The New Normal For Europe

    All the latest developments in Europe's natural gas space suggest that the EU will continue paying much higher prices for the gas it consumes than it used to before 2022

  • Alec Baldwin Sued by Three ‘Rust’ Crew Members for ‘Blast Injuries’ in Shooting

    Three “Rust” crew members sued Alec Baldwin and the film’s producers on Monday, alleging they have suffered anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the shooting death of the film’s cinematographer. The three crew members were in the church building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., when Baldwin’s […]

  • Tesla, Musk sued by shareholders over self-driving safety claims

    Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Elon Musk were sued on Monday by shareholders who accused them of overstating the effectiveness and safety of their electric vehicles' Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies. In a proposed class action filed in San Francisco federal court, shareholders said Tesla defrauded them over four years with false and misleading statements that concealed how its technologies, suspected as a possible cause of multiple fatal crashes, "created a serious risk of accident and injury." They said Tesla's share price fell several times as the truth became known, including after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the technologies, and reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Musk's Autopilot claims.

  • Shocking, 'impossible' gas bills push restaurants to the brink of closures

    The ripple effect of skyrocketing gas prices is felt acutely at restaurants with gas cooking methods. 'It just doesn't end.'

  • 14 Retirement Secrets You Should Know

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Social...

  • U.S. producers sue Anne of Green Gables licensing body for right to put on musical

    CHARLOTTETOWN — The United States-based producers of a musical about Anne of Green Gables have filed a lawsuit in New York claiming that their show does not infringe on the copyright of Prince Edward Island's most famous export. Filed last week in the Southern District of New York court by producers of the show, the lawsuit alleges that the novel by L.M. Montgomery is in the public domain. “(The novel) is as much in the public domain as are Shakespeare’s plays," the lawsuit, filed by New York Ci

  • Tesla announces higher-than-expected production levels out of Berlin plant

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla’s higher-than-expected production levels at it's Berlin gigafactory.

  • TD Bank to pay US$1.2 billion to settle Stanford Ponzi scheme lawsuit

    TORONTO — TD Bank Group said Monday it will pay US$1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit related to one of the largest Ponzi schemes ever orchestrated. The bank, along with several other financial institutions, was about to face trail in the case in Texas for its alleged role in the $7 billion scheme operated by the Stanford Financial Group. In agreeing to the settlement, TD denied any liability or wrongdoing and maintained that it acted properly at all times. The bank said it chose to settle the case

  • Why Costco uses curiously large packaging for tiny products

    Almost everything Costco sells is stocked on a standard 40x48-inch pallet, and those dimensions have a major influence on how items are displayed.

  • UPDATE 4-Rapidus picks northern Japan's Chitose as semiconductor plant location

    Japan's state-backed Rapidus said on Tuesday it would build its semiconductor plant in Chitose, a manufacturing hub on the nation's northern island of Hokkaido. The factory and a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) plant under construction on the southern island of Kyushu are the key pillars of Japan's strategy to boost its capability to make more advanced chips and shield itself from supply chain snarls. Rapidus, which has announced a tie-up with International Business Machines Corp to develop and produce cutting-edge two-nanometre chips, said it plans to launch a prototype line in 2025, with mass production slated for the second half of the 2020s.