The Global High-performance Computing Market is set to reach US$ 62.0 billion by 2032, at a 4.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The USA high-performance computing industry is anticipated to reach US$ 19.4 billion by 2032. North America is likely to dominate the high-performance computing industry by 2032. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, IBM, NEC Corporation, and Sugon Information are key companies in the high-performance computing industry

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-performance computing (HPC) market is set to expand at 4.4% CAGR in the next ten years. From US$ 40.0 billion recorded in 2022, it is anticipated to reach US$ 62.0 billion in 2032.



Demand would expand with IT sector's ongoing expansion and diversification. Hybrid high-performance computing devices would become popular. It would help to open up new business prospects.

High-performance computing solutions will be used by the government, military, and utility industries. They can process enormous amounts of data in academic settings.

Increasing usage of technology in federal tasks will propel need for high-performance computing. It will be also utilized in tasks that call for complex problem-solving.

Download a sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2907

It is a field with considerable investment and strong demand. Future funding and recognition for it would be greater than before. Its usage would surge in commercial, business, and governmental applications in 2032.

High cloud computing use will hasten expansion. Governmental digitalization measures would further increase revenues.

Government of the United Arab Emirates began putting digital transformation objectives into practice. Several of these are referred to as Smart Dubai and Smart Abu Dhabi.

These activities would increase the demand for high-performance computing. They would also promote the use of cloud computing.

Story continues

Due to the pandemic, a new method of working from home was introduced globally. This system has benefited from the high performance computing industry. Several processor power restrictions have been addressed.

There are growing opportunities for high-performance computing in USA-based industries. It allowed companies and sectors to rethink their products and services. But, to use thousands of servers, a significant capital investment is required. It costs money to attach devices to a single platform and handle enormous amounts of data.

Such complicated systems need large operating expenditures (OPEX) to maintain their functionality. That might reduce the HPC market share globally. The system has a significant setup and maintenance cost.

Key Takeaways from High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market

By 2032, the USA high-performance computing market is anticipated to reach US$ 19.4 billion .

In the anticipated time frame, the hardware component segment will expand at a CAGR of 4.3% .

By end use, the life sciences and healthcare category would exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032.

The high-performance computing market share expanded at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2017 and 2021.

China high-performance computing market size is set to reach US$ 5.3 billion by 2032.



“High-performance computing facilities should be improved by addressing the need for complicated hardware. Key players will soon develop new systems,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/high-performance-computing-market

Competitive Landscape: High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market

The global market is a competitive and concentrated industry. A few key companies will dominate the market. Governments would encourage educational institutions to put in place cutting-edge IT systems.

Distributors of high-performance computing systems are taking advantage of the situation. They are making their systems available to universities and research institutions. They will be able to solidify their market position.

For instance,

In June 2022 , Atos was shortlisted to provide its pre-exascale machine. Barcelona Supercomputing Center in Spain is the organizer as part of the EuroHPC JU. MareNostrum5 will usher in the new exascale computing era. The system will help Europe to provide access to high-performance computing infrastructures.

In January 2022, Nvidia acquired Bright Computing. Nvidia develops systems on a chip, graphical processing units, and application programming interfaces. Bright Cluster Manager will consider high performance computing product catalog. Bright Computing will enjoy this acquisition, growing its share.

Get More Exclusive Insights into High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Study

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the high-performance computing market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the high-performance computing market in terms of components (hardware, software & services), development type (on-premises, cloud-based), end use (aerospace & defense, energy & utilities, banking, financial services and insurance, media & entertainment, manufacturing, life sciences & healthcare), and region.

High-Performance Computing Market Outlook by Category

By Components:

Hardware

Software and Services

By Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-Premises

By End Use:

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Life Sciences and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Expand operations in the future To get requisite details, ask for a custom report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2907

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast, 2022 to 2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ billion) Analysis, 2017 to 2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ billion) Projections, 2022 to 2032

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2907

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain :

Church Management Software Market Review : The global church management software market was valued at US$ 218.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow 6.6% year on year to US$ 232.4 Million in 2022.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Forecast : The data center liquid cooling market is anticipated to have a prodigious CAGR of 19.4% during the period of 2022 to 2032.

RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Keytrends: The global RFID in pharmaceuticals market is currently valued at around close to US$ 1.4 Billion, and is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.9% to close in on a valuation of US$ 2.2 Billion by 2028.

IoT Device Management Platform Market Research: The IoT device management platform market size is anticipated to total US$ 4.4 Billion in 2022. With sales growing at a 24.4% CAGR, the market valuation is projected to top US$ 39.7 Billion by 2032.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview : The fraud detection and prevention market is likely to grow with an estimated CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2032. The market share was worth US$ 27.1 Billion in 2022.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



