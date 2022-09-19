The Global Hexamethylenediamine Market is expected to grow by $ 2.72 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the hexamethylenediamine market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 72 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the hexamethylenediamine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for recycled plastics, growing demand for construction chemicals, and shift toward specialty adhesives and sealants.

The hexamethylenediamine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The hexamethylenediamine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Nylon synthesis

• Curing agents

• Biocides

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for bio-based chemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the hexamethylenediamine market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for disinfectants and potential applications of nano-structured additives in paints and coatings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hexamethylenediamine market covers the following areas:

• Hexamethylenediamine market sizing

• Hexamethylenediamine market forecast

• Hexamethylenediamine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hexamethylenediamine market vendors that include AB Enterprises, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Daejungche Chemicals and Metals Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Invista, Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Merck KGaA, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Solvay SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the hexamethylenediamine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



