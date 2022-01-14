Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Reach US$111.6 Billion by the Year 2026

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Reach US$111. 6 Billion by the Year 2026 . Herbal supplements represent dietary supplements obtained from herbs or plants that hold compelling health benefits and medicinal value.

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049392/?utm_source=GNW
These supplements are witnessing increasing applications in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Growth in the global market is being driven by preventive healthcare trend. The growth of the market is propelled by strong focus on preventive healthcare, surging geriatric population, consumer attention on health and wellbeing, and increasing uptake of health supplements. Rising concerns over health along with increasing spending on preventive healthcare products are augmenting global demand for herbal supplements. These products are gaining from rising incident of lifestyle-related medical conditions like obesity and diabetes that are prompting people to consider herbal supplements to mitigate health risks. The market growth is also favored by increasing attention on personalized medicines and easy availability of herbal supplements. Factors like side-effects associated with allopathic drugs and rising uptake of dietary supplements are bolstering the market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Herbal Supplements and Remedies estimated at US$64.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Multi-Herbs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR to reach US$68.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty Herbs segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global Herbal Supplements and Remedies market. The market for specialty herbal supplements is experiencing remarkable increase since the past few years. Specialty products are scientifically proved as safe and efficient dietary supplements aimed at self-help oriented customers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2026

The Herbal Supplements and Remedies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 7.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The global market for herbal supplements and herbal medicine has been predominantly concentrated in the West, due to relatively high levels of health consciousness, and widespread and easy access to products. The ever increasing drive towards staying active, and remaining healthy among the older age population would drive market sales. Major factors driving growth in emerging countries include expanding population base, growing tendency of living healthy among consumers, increasing consumer awareness about wellness and dietary requirements, and growing demand for natural remedies.

Garlic Segment to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

Garlic supplements strengthen the immune system, prevent common cold, detoxify, support overall health and wellbeing, improve bone health, prevent infection, prevent specific nutritional deficiencies, enhance athletic performance and support longevity. Increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases caused by hectic lifestyle schedules are propelling the demand for garlic-based herbal supplements. Women in the age group of above 40 years of age are also demanding natural garlic herbal supplements that help in maintaining a healthy heart. In the global Garlic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$675.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.


Select Competitors (Total 362 Featured)

  • Arizona Natural Products

  • ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited

  • Bio-Botanica, Inc.

  • Bionorica SE

  • Blackmores Ltd.

  • Gaia Herbs, LLC

  • Glanbia plc

  • Herb Pharm, LLC

  • Herbalife International of America, Inc.

  • Hevert Arzneimittel GmbH & Co KG

  • Himalaya Wellness Company

  • i-Health, Inc.

  • Indfrag Biosciences Private Limited

  • Jemo-pharm A/S

  • Natures Aid Ltd.

  • Nature’s Bounty, Inc.

  • Solgar Inc.

  • Sundown Naturals

  • NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd.

  • Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.

  • Nature’s Way Products, LLC

  • New Chapter, Inc.

  • Nutraceutical International Corporation

  • Pharma Nord ApS

  • Pharmavite® LLC

  • Potter’s Herbals

  • PuraPharm International (H.K.) Ltd.

  • Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc.

  • Ricola AG

  • Schaper & Brümmer GmbH & Co. KG

  • Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049392/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Herbs
A Prelude to Herbal Supplements and Remedies
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Covid-19 Impact on Herbal Supplements and Remedies
Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and
Wellness Products
From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends
Herbal Supplements Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health
Foods Favor Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market
Role of Herbal Medicine in the Fight against Covid-19
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Witness Rapid Growth
Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market Relishes Shoots of Change
with Strong Focus on Preventive Healthcare
Growth Drivers Supercharging Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market
Europe and the US Represent the Largest Regions, Asia-Pacific
to Witness Fastest Growth
Heal Thyself Motto amid COVID-19 Makes US Herbal Supplements
Market to Exhibit Record Growth
Leaves & Medicinal Function Segments Thriving Well in Herbal
Supplements & Remedies Market
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Losing Appeal of Conventional Remedies and Growing Consumer
Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy
Market Growth
Research Evidence Supports Positive Role of Herbal Remedies in
Boosting Immunity and Stress Management
Strong Gains for Animal Feed Application
Rising Demand for Herbal Cosmetics Products
Latest Product Trends Taking Herbal Supplements Market to New
Level
Rising Popularity of Curcumin & Turmeric Products
Consumer Focus on Self-Care Organic Products
Nutritional Deficiency & Sedentary Lifestyle Open New Avenues
for Herbal Supplements
Elderberry Gains from Immune Support Rush
Ashwagandha: A Star Performer
Fall of CBD Products
Adaptogens
Rising Aging Population Drives the Market for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies
EXHIBIT 2: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Increased Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Drives the Market
for Herbal Supplements
New Technologies Transform Chinese Herbal Medicine
Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart
Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders
Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties
St. John?s Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders
Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost
Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs
that Aid Weight Loss
Danger of Drug Interactions Hinders Herbal Supplement Usage
among Kidney Patients
Risk Drug Interactions between Herbs and Conventional Drugs
Challenge Market Prospects
Macro Factors Driving Growth of Herbal Supplements and Remedies
Market
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 3: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances
Consumer Demand
EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 5: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Herbs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Multi-Herbs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Herbs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Herbs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Specialty Herbs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Herbs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Garlic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Garlic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Garlic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for St. John`s Wort
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for St. John`s Wort by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for St. John`s Wort by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Echinacea by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Echinacea by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Echinacea by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Ginseng by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: China Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: France Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 46: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s
Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Italy Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: UK Current & Future Analysis for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: UK Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Spain Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 58: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Russia Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St.
John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St.
John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Australia Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s
Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: India Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: India 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: South Korea Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St.
John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Herbal Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St.
John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Herbal

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049392/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • AP source: MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Lots of moving parts as Toronto FC prepares to open training camp

    TORONTO — While Toronto FC has Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's signature on a pre-contract that will bring him to MLS in July, there are still plenty of moving parts as the club prepares to hold player medicals this weekend. Of the team's three designated players, only Alejandro Pozuelo is expected to be on hand at the start of training camp, according to coach Bob Bradley. Question marks remain over the future of Jozy Altidore and Yeferson Soteldo, with Toronto needing to thin its designated pla

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Nordiq Canada reveals cross-country skiing team for Beijing Olympics

    Two-time Olympians Dahria Beatty and Cendrine Browne headline a youthful Olympic roster unveiled by Nordiq Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee on Thursday. Beatty, of Whitehorse, and Browne, of Saint-Jérôme, Que., are joined by Laura Leclair (Chelsea, Que.) and Katherine Stewart-Jones (Chelsea, Que.) on the women's team. The men's team is comprised of Antoine Cyr (Gatineau, Que.), Olivier Léveillé (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Graham Ritchie (Parry Sound, Ont.). Both sides will be led by Norwegia

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • QMJHL cancels Maritimes prospect event due to concerns over COVID-19

    MONTREAL — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has cancelled a Maritimes-based prospects event, citing concerns over COVID-19. The second leg of the QMJHL Cup was scheduled to be held Feb. 3-6 in Dartmouth, N.S., but will not take place. The annual event provides prospects a chance to showcase their talents ahead of the league's entry draft. QMJHL director of hockey operations Pierre Leduc said in a statement that the Omicron variant has created a lot of uncertainty and the last thing the leag

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Devin Booker on beef with Raptors mascot

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker comments on his issue with the Toronto Raptors mascot while Chris Paul discusses playing in an arena without fans again.

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Vikings players look forward to new atmosphere, culture

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Over the past 16 years, Rick Spielman had the biggest hand in crafting Minnesota's roster. Mike Zimmer ran the team for the past eight seasons. The Vikings have been shaped by those two leaders' philosophies and voices longer than the careers of almost all their players, but the dual firing of Spielman and Zimmer on Monday means the atmosphere and culture around the football operation will be undergoing a significant shift. For all the competency the Vikings enjoyed on the fie

  • Power Five: Penguins enter 'one last ride' mode

    With Evgeni Malkin back in the mix and Sidney Crosby getting back into form, the Pittsburgh Penguins headline this week's Power Five on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast.