Abstract: Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Reach US$111. 6 Billion by the Year 2026 . Herbal supplements represent dietary supplements obtained from herbs or plants that hold compelling health benefits and medicinal value.

These supplements are witnessing increasing applications in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Growth in the global market is being driven by preventive healthcare trend. The growth of the market is propelled by strong focus on preventive healthcare, surging geriatric population, consumer attention on health and wellbeing, and increasing uptake of health supplements. Rising concerns over health along with increasing spending on preventive healthcare products are augmenting global demand for herbal supplements. These products are gaining from rising incident of lifestyle-related medical conditions like obesity and diabetes that are prompting people to consider herbal supplements to mitigate health risks. The market growth is also favored by increasing attention on personalized medicines and easy availability of herbal supplements. Factors like side-effects associated with allopathic drugs and rising uptake of dietary supplements are bolstering the market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Herbal Supplements and Remedies estimated at US$64.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Multi-Herbs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR to reach US$68.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty Herbs segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global Herbal Supplements and Remedies market. The market for specialty herbal supplements is experiencing remarkable increase since the past few years. Specialty products are scientifically proved as safe and efficient dietary supplements aimed at self-help oriented customers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2026



The Herbal Supplements and Remedies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 7.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The global market for herbal supplements and herbal medicine has been predominantly concentrated in the West, due to relatively high levels of health consciousness, and widespread and easy access to products. The ever increasing drive towards staying active, and remaining healthy among the older age population would drive market sales. Major factors driving growth in emerging countries include expanding population base, growing tendency of living healthy among consumers, increasing consumer awareness about wellness and dietary requirements, and growing demand for natural remedies.



Garlic Segment to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026



Garlic supplements strengthen the immune system, prevent common cold, detoxify, support overall health and wellbeing, improve bone health, prevent infection, prevent specific nutritional deficiencies, enhance athletic performance and support longevity. Increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases caused by hectic lifestyle schedules are propelling the demand for garlic-based herbal supplements. Women in the age group of above 40 years of age are also demanding natural garlic herbal supplements that help in maintaining a healthy heart. In the global Garlic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$675.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 362 Featured)



Arizona Natural Products

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited

Bio-Botanica, Inc.

Bionorica SE

Blackmores Ltd.

Gaia Herbs, LLC

Glanbia plc

Herb Pharm, LLC

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Hevert Arzneimittel GmbH & Co KG

Himalaya Wellness Company

i-Health, Inc.

Indfrag Biosciences Private Limited

Jemo-pharm A/S

Natures Aid Ltd.

Nature’s Bounty, Inc.

Solgar Inc.

Sundown Naturals

NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.

Nature’s Way Products, LLC

New Chapter, Inc.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Pharma Nord ApS

Pharmavite® LLC

Potter’s Herbals

PuraPharm International (H.K.) Ltd.

Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc.

Ricola AG

Schaper & Brümmer GmbH & Co. KG

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Herbs

A Prelude to Herbal Supplements and Remedies

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

Covid-19 Impact on Herbal Supplements and Remedies

Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and

Wellness Products

From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends

Herbal Supplements Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health

Foods Favor Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market

Role of Herbal Medicine in the Fight against Covid-19

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market Relishes Shoots of Change

with Strong Focus on Preventive Healthcare

Growth Drivers Supercharging Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market

Europe and the US Represent the Largest Regions, Asia-Pacific

to Witness Fastest Growth

Heal Thyself Motto amid COVID-19 Makes US Herbal Supplements

Market to Exhibit Record Growth

Leaves & Medicinal Function Segments Thriving Well in Herbal

Supplements & Remedies Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Losing Appeal of Conventional Remedies and Growing Consumer

Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy

Market Growth

Research Evidence Supports Positive Role of Herbal Remedies in

Boosting Immunity and Stress Management

Strong Gains for Animal Feed Application

Rising Demand for Herbal Cosmetics Products

Latest Product Trends Taking Herbal Supplements Market to New

Level

Rising Popularity of Curcumin & Turmeric Products

Consumer Focus on Self-Care Organic Products

Nutritional Deficiency & Sedentary Lifestyle Open New Avenues

for Herbal Supplements

Elderberry Gains from Immune Support Rush

Ashwagandha: A Star Performer

Fall of CBD Products

Adaptogens

Rising Aging Population Drives the Market for Herbal

Supplements and Remedies

EXHIBIT 2: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Increased Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Drives the Market

for Herbal Supplements

New Technologies Transform Chinese Herbal Medicine

Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart

Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders

Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties

St. John?s Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders

Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs

that Aid Weight Loss

Danger of Drug Interactions Hinders Herbal Supplement Usage

among Kidney Patients

Risk Drug Interactions between Herbs and Conventional Drugs

Challenge Market Prospects

Macro Factors Driving Growth of Herbal Supplements and Remedies

Market

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 3: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances

Consumer Demand

EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 5: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030



