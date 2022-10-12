Global Helium Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027
Global Helium Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Helium estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $593.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
- The Helium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$593.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$411.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)
Air Liquide S.A
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc
Axcel Gases
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Iwatani Corporation
Linde Plc
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc
The Messer Group GmbH
North American Helium
Polish Oil and Gas Company
Qatargas Operating Company Limited
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
The Southern Gas Limited
US Gas
Weil Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Adverse
Implications for Global Helium Market
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term:
Stringent Regulations & Price Volatility Hinder Expansion of
Helium Market
An Introduction to Helium: Intriguing Element with Plethora of
Applications
Production & Manufacturing
Global Helium Reserves (2019): Breakdown of Reserves
(in Million Cubic Feet) for Select Countries
Global Helium Production in Million Cubic Feet by Select
Countries (2019)
US Helium Market (2015, 2017 & 2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Source by Extracted from Natural Gas and Withdrawn from
Storage
Primary Applications of Helium
Rising Demand from End-Use Industries to Help Helium Market
Scale New Heights in Long Term: Overview and Outlook
World Helium Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory,
Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak
Detection, Breathing Mixtures, and Other Applications
Healthcare Occupies Larger Addressable Share of Helium Market
Rising Natural Gas Output to Buoy Helium Market
Gaseous Helium Segment Dominates Global Helium Market
World Helium Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for Gas, and Liquid
Asia and North America Enjoy Commanding Presence in Global
Helium Market
World Helium Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Helium Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR
for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle
East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Helium - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022
(E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Widespread Utility of Helium in Cryogenics Augments Market
Prospects
Evolving Role of Cryogenics in Space Systems Bodes Well
Helium for Effective Operation of MRI Machines
Welding: An Established Application
Relevance of Welding in Numerous Processes Augurs Well
Global Welding Machinery and Consumables Market by End-Use
Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Infrastructure/Construction, Shipbuilding
and Others
World Gas Welding and Cutting Machinery Market by End-Use
Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, HVAC, Maintenance & Repair and Others
World Resistance Welding Machinery Market by End-Use Segment:
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Appliances,
Automotive, Construction and Others
Lifting Balloons: Another Established Application
Opportunities in Breathing Mixtures Market
Relevance of Helium in Fiber Optics Manufacturing
Rising Use in Defense & Military Applications
Helium Continues to Gain Traction in Pressurizing & Purging
Applications
Leak Testing Made Easier with Helium
Critical Role in Semiconductor Manufacturing Underpins Future
Growth
Slowdown in Electronics Industry Hampers Immediate Prospects
Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry
in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of
August 2020
Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays
Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and
Consumer Electronics
