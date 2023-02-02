ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Helicopters Market to Reach $48.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Helicopters estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2022-2030. Civil & Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$28.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Military segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Helicopters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 142 Featured)

- AIRBUS SAS

- Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.

- Boeing Company, The

- Leonardo SpA

- Lockheed Martin Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Helicopters Market: Healthy Growth Outlook

Competition

Global Civil Helicopter Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Leading Players for 2018

Global Helicopter Fleet - Leading Global Commercial OEMs Ranked

by Unit Deliveries and Delivery Value for the Period 2015 to

2017

Helicopters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Continuous Rise in Defense Spending Translates into Growth for

Helicopters Market

Global Military Expenditure in US$ Billion for the Years 2000-2017

Defense Spending Worldwide - Leading Countries Ranked by

Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for the Year 2018

Defense Spending in Europe - Percentage Breakdown of Defense

Budgets by Country/Region for 2018

Military Helicopters Market: Geopolitical Conflicts, Threat of

Terrorism and Rise in Defense Spending Fuel Growth

Light Military Helicopters Production: Set for Decline in the

Long Run

Attack Helicopters Market

Light Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft Market

Civil/Commercial Helicopter Market: A Small Yet Growing Segment

of the Aerospace Industry

Global Commercial Helicopters Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales by Segment - Medium Helicopter, Light Helicopter

and Heavy Helicopter

Select Helicopter Statistics

Global Turbine Helicopter Deliveries in Millions for the Years

2010 through 2017

Global Helicopter Market - Percentage Breakdown of Deliveries

by Helicopter Category

Global Helicopter Fleet - Percentage Breakdown of Number of

Operational Helicopters Number by Region

Safety and Capacity - The Two Critical Aspects Driving

Innovations in Helicopters Market

Offshore Helicopter Market - Driven by Increase in Offshore

Projects

Search and Rescue Helicopters Market: Stable Growth Outlook

Helicopter Leasing Market Driven by Rising Demand from Offshore

Businesses

Demand Continues to Grow for Advanced Battlefield Helicopters

A Glance at Select Advanced Combat Helicopters

Helicopter Tourism Fueling Demand for Helicopters

Global Helicopter Tourism Market Revenues in $ Million for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Innovations & Advancements

US Army Tests Autonomous Helicopter

US Defense Scientists to Test Innovative Australian

Technologies on US Helicopter

Italian Researchers Focus on Developing Eco-Friendly Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Ventures into Concept Helicopter Space

Vodafone and Police Search and Rescue Test Search and Rescue

Network Prototype in a Search Helicopter

SureFly: A Hybrid-Electric Helicopter

Futuristic Helicopter from Boeing and Lockheed

Product Overview

Helicopter - Definition

Military Helicopter

Attack Helicopter

Search and Rescue Helicopter

Military Transport Helicopter

Maritime Helicopter

Training Helicopter

Utility Helicopter

Civilian/Commercial Helicopter

Offshore Helicopter



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

