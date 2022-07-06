ReportLinker

Executive Summary The Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market was valued at USD 5. 42 Billion in the year 2021. HSAW pipes are mainly used in onshore transportation of oil and gas, and in water distribution.

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Diameter, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291000/?utm_source=GNW

These pipes are also used in structural applications such as piling in civil engineering constructions including high-rise buildings and bridges. However, improvement in manufacturing technology and steel grades over the years has extended its use to high-pressure applications. Also, improvement in investments in oil and gas industry amidst the surge in energy consumption worldwide, and replacement demand for most of the antiquated pipeline infrastructure, particularly in developed regions offers potential growth prospects.



Based on the diameter, 24-48 inches of HSAW Steel Pipe is expected to hold the largest share in Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market. This is due to the growth in the construction sector and also growth in infrastructure development is expected to spur growth for this segment.



Asia Pacific had the highest Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe demand in 2021 and it is expected to remain the largest consumer base for the next few years. High demand is attributable to the growing construction sector, infrastructural investments and government initiatives in various countries, including China and India.



Additionally, the HSAW pipe is part of the Large Diameter Pipes (LDPs) category, which is a key route of transport for natural gas, oil, and other fluids from isolated locations of production and refining to consuming centres across national and international boundaries. Hence, the spending patterns for oil and gas transportation drive the demand for large diameter pipes. As a result, the business stands to benefit from the constant need to replace old pipelines, especially in developed economies like the United States and Europe. Also, boosting demand for HSAW pipes in non-oil and gas applications is the expanding population and the resulting increase in demand for potable water and public infrastructure.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market by volume (m MT).



• The report analyses the Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market by Diameter (18-24 inches, 24-48 inches, Above 48 inches).



• The report analyses the Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market by Application (Water, Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Others).



• The Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Diameter, by Application.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include ArcelorMittal SA, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Jindal SAW Ltd., Shengli Oil& Gas Pipe Holdings, Nippon Steel, Northwest Pipe Company, Welspun Corp Ltd., Europipe Gmbh, MAN Industries, National Pipe Company Ltd.



Key Target Audience



• Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Companies



• Steel Manufacturing Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291000/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



