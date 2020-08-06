Global Heat Resistant Coatings Industry

Global Heat Resistant Coatings Market to Reach $6. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heat Resistant Coatings estimated at US$5. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Liquid-Based Heat Resistant Coating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powder-Based Heat Resistant Coating segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Heat Resistant Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Hempel A/S
- Jotun A/S
- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
- KCC Corporation
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- RPM International, Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Tikkurila Oyj
