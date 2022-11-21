Global Heat Pumps Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Heat Pumps Market

Global Heat Pumps Market
Global Heat Pumps Market

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heat pumps market size reached US$ 50.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 85.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.04% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Heat pumps are electrical devices that extract heat from a source and transfer it to another via electronic or mechanical means. They perform this function by circulating the refrigerant through a cycle of evaporation and condensation. They work like air conditioners in warmer months, and the process is reversed during colder weather. In comparison with conventional heating and cooling units, heat pumps consume around 40% less energy to operate.

As a result, they act as an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioning system for climates that require moderate heating or cooling. The increasing focus on improving environmental performance and the growing number of initiatives to minimize heat generation from fossil fuels in recent years is spurring the demand for heat pumps around the world.

The introduction of green building standards and codes to enhance the deployment of sustainable technologies is aiding in minimizing carbon emissions. The consequent rise in the demand for sustainable and cost-effective heating and cooling solutions to reduce electricity consumption is impelling the market growth.

Additionally, manufacturers are financing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the existing mechanism of heat pumps and enhance their performance and efficiency. For instance, they are introducing two-speed compressors that enable industrial heat pumps to perform extreme heating or cooling with high efficiency, which can significantly reduce their power consumption. Another innovation in the industry includes the integration of heat pumps with furnace systems for creating dual-fuel heat pumps.

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global heat pumps market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the heat pumps market in any manner.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global heat pumps market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on rated capacity, product type and end use sector.

Breakup by Rated Capacity:

  • Up to 10 kW

  • 10-20 kW

  • 20-30 kW

  • Above 30 kW

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Air Source Heat Pump

  • Ground Source Heat Pump

  • Water Source Heat Pump

  • Exhaust Air Heat Pump

  • Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Hospitality

  • Retail

  • Education

  • Food & Beverage

  • Paper & Pulp

  • Chemicals & Petrochemicals

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

107

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$50.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$85.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MIDEA GROUP, NIBE Industrier AB, Corp., Ingersoll Rand, Danfoss, Panasonic Corporation, GDC Group Limited, Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and United Technologies Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global heat pumps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global heat pumps industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global heat pumps market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the rated capacity?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global heat pumps industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global heat pumps industry?

  • What is the structure of the global heat pumps industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global heat pumps industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Heat Pumps Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Rated Capacity
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Sector
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats

7 Value Chain Analysis

8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.4 Degree of Competition
8.5 Threat of New Entrants
8.6 Threat of Substitutes

9 Market Breakup by Rated Capacity
9.1 Up to 10 kW
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 10-20 kW
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 20-30 kW
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Above 30 kW
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Product Type
10.1 Air Source Heat Pump
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Ground Source Heat Pump
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Water Source Heat Pump
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Exhaust Air Heat Pump
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by End Use Sector
11.1 Residential
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Commercial
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Hospitality
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Retail
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Education
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Food & Beverage
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Paper & Pulp
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast
11.8 Chemicals & Petrochemicals
11.8.1 Market Trends
11.8.2 Market Forecast
11.9 Others
11.9.1 Market Trends
11.9.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Europe
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 North America
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd
14.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.3.3 MIDEA GROUP
14.3.4 NIBE Industrier AB, Corp
14.3.5 Ingersoll Rand
14.3.6 Danfoss
14.3.7 Panasonic Corporation
14.3.8 GDC Group Limited
14.3.9 Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc
14.3.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.3.11 United Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qbyii

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the slumping Sabres. The winger had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as Toronto defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend its Atlantic Division rival's losing run to eight. "Just doing me, like usual," said Marner, who had points in 13 straight outings last season. "Trying to buzz out there, trying to be the best I can be. "Lucky enough

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • MLB tender deadline: Bellinger, Voit among 83 players cut

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents Friday night when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball's tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Payne, Booker lead Suns to 116-95 win over Knicks

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored 21 points, Devin Booker added 20 and the Phoenix Suns used a dominating second half to beat the New York Knicks 116-95. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and all of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures. Torrey Craig scored 14 points and Mikal Bridges 13. Reserve Damion Lee scored 15 and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Suns, playing without Chris Paul (right heel injury) for the sixth straight game, got 3-pointers from eight different playe

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum