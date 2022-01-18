Abstract: Global Heat Exchangers Market to Reach US$22. 1 Billion by the Year 2026 . Heat exchangers are devices that transfer heat energy from one fluid/gas to another fluid/gas without mixing the two.

The heat exchangers market is anticipated to receive a boost from industrialization and increasing use of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC) for optimal utilization of the equipment. The need to refurbish HVAC systems is expected to drive the use of cooling equipment and heat exchangers in the residential sector. The market growth is facilitated by technological advances and increasing adoption of heat transfer equipment for heat recovery, process cooling and condensation applications. While consistent demand from various end-use industries such as energy and petroleum is likely to boost adoption, the requirement to control temperatures in manufacturing units is poised to impel heat exchanger demand. On the other hand, stringent regulations curb carbon emissions as a result of rising concerns over environment and air pollution are likely to present new growth opportunities. The market growth is also driven by the need for centralized heating systems in residential and commercial segments along with global warming and the resulting change in weather conditions. Increasing investments by various companies for improving the commercial infrastructure is expected to create huge growth opportunities for heat exchanger providers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heat Exchangers estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cooling Towers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.8% share of the global Heat Exchangers market. The shell & tube heat exchanger market is driven by increasing adoption of sophisticated equipment across the pharmaceutical, power generation and petrochemical industries owing to their superior corrosion-resistance and energy efficiency. Cooling towers are defined as open water re-circulation devices that use natural draft or fans to extract or push air to cool water through evaporation. Environmental concerns will expedite the markets` adoption of energy efficient products like closed circuit cooling towers. New innovations and updates to product standards are continuously being made in attempts to enhance the performance, energy efficiency and eco-friendliness of cooling towers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026



The Heat Exchangers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.56% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4 Billion by the year 2027. Europe dominates market growth driven by stringent regulations and ambitious plans to conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions. These regulations are driving member states in the region to promote energy-efficient products to curb carbon emissions and their impact on the environment. The European market is also benefitting from increasing adoption of heat exchangers in the oil & gas industry along with consistent focus of various players on research activities to develop new products to satiate consumer needs. The North American market is driven by strong contribution from the US and Mexico. While the former remains the leading market in the region, the latter is gaining from rapid urbanization and expansion of mechanical activities, creating strong demand for heat exchangers. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is supported by growing industrial operations in developing regions such as India and China.



Air Coolers Segment to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026



Air coolers use atmospheric air to cool and condense fluids. There is an increased interest in air coolers as a cost effective, alternative to cooling towers. The chronic shortage of freshwater is expected to become intense in the coming years, a factor that will help drive growth in the air coolers market. In the global Air Coolers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$400.9 Million by the year 2026.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Focus on Energy Efficiency in Modern Industrial

Environments to Rev Up Opportunities for Heat Exchangers

EXHIBIT 7: Growing Popularity of Energy Audits to Help Identify

Saving Opportunities & the Resulting Increased Spending on

Energy Efficiency to Benefit Demand for Energy Efficient Heat

Exchangers: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2019 by Region

EXHIBIT 8: Undeniable Productivity Benefits of Industrial

Energy Efficiency Measures to Spur the Commercial Value of

Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers: Global Investments in

Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and

2019 by Industry

Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step Up Market Opportunities

for Compact Heat Exchangers

Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to

Plate Heat Exchangers

Despite Slowdown in Demand, Chemical Industry to Remain the

Dominant Consumer of Heat Exchangers

EXHIBIT 9: Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the

Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for New and

Replacement Demand for Heat Exchangers: CAPEX in the World

Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021

and 2023

EXHIBIT 10: World Chemical Industry Revenues (in %) by Segment

for the Year 2021

Critical Role of Heat Exchangers in the Power Generation/

Utilities Sector Augurs Well

Continued Dominance of Coal & Move to Clean Coal Technologies

to Drive the Importance of Heat Exchangers in Enabling Plant

Efficiency & Emission Reduction

EXHIBIT 11: Focus on Heat Recovery & Utilization of Sensible

and Latent Heat from Flue Gas to Drive the Value of Heat

Exchangers in Coal Fired Power Plants Against the Backdrop of

Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power: Global Thermal Power

Generated from Coal (In Billion Kilowatt-hours) by Region

for the Years 2018 and 2024

Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Heat Exchangers in

the Energy Sector

EXHIBIT 12: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable

Energy Sources in Select Countries

EXHIBIT 13: Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of

total Energy

EXHIBIT 14: Robust Outlook for Renewables to Echo Downstream

Into the Heat Exchangers Market: World Renewable Energy

Production (In Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for

the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in

the Heat Exchangers Market

EXHIBIT 15: With Over 500 Operational & Under Construction

Nuclear Reactors, Demand for Heat Exchangers in Nuclear Power

Plants is Poised for Growth in the Medium to Long Term

Period: Global Number of Nuclear Reactors in Operation &

Under Construction (In Units) by Geographic Region for the

Year 2018

Volatile Oil Prices Revive the Emphasis on Productivity &

Capital Efficiency in O&G Industry

EXHIBIT 16: As Oil Companies Scramble to be Better Prepared for

the Next Price Crash, Innovative Heat Exchangers Capable of

Providing Value Via Production Improvements & Efficiencies

Will be the Only Ones to Gain in the Volatile Market

Environment: Global Prices of Brent Crude (In US$ Per

Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2021

Structural Shocks & the Ensuing Permanent Break in Oil Prices

to Push Demand for Underwater Heat Exchangers

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal

Measure for the Global Oil Refining Market

EXHIBIT 17: With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid

Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil

Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy:

Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000 Barrels

per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat

Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector

EXHIBIT 18: As the Hidden Workhorses of Heating and Cooling in

the Food & Beverage Industry, Demand for Heat Exchangers

Benefits from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food: World

Retail Market for Food & Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2019 & 2023

Plate Heat Exchangers Struggle with Poor Maintenance & Low

Utilization Rates in Food Industry

Transformative Heat Exchanger Technology Bonanza for Dairy

Processing Industry

Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for

Heat Exchanger Sales

EXHIBIT 19: Growing Industrial Effluent Discharge Coupled With

the Massive Water Reuse Opportunity Provided by the Emerging

Circular Economy Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Heat

Exchangers in the Wastewater Treatment Industry: Volume of

Industrial Wastewater Generated in the U.S & Europe (In 000

m3 (Cubic Meters)) for the Year 2018

Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat

Exchangers

EXHIBIT 20: Declining Freshwater Availability Throws the

Technology Focus on Seawater Heat Exchangers: Per Capita

Availability of Water in Select Countries (In ’000 m3) for

Years 1975, 2000 & 2025

Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers

Heat Exchangers Find Increased Acceptance in Marine Industry

Heat Exchangers Remain Critical Elements of Modern Data Centers

Mining Industry Trends Continue to Discourage Heat Exchangers

Market

EXHIBIT 21: Labor Presents the Most Significant Downside Risk

for the Mining Industry in the Form of Increased Production

Costs: Production Cost Breakdown of Mining Projects (In %)

for the Year 2020

Innovations in Cooling Tower Design and Technology Crucial to

Future Market Growth

Supportive Innovative Technologies of Heat Exchangers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes Its Revolutionary Presence

Felt in the Heat Exchangers Market

EXHIBIT 22: Growing Prominence of Robotic & Intelligent Process

Automation in the Era of Smart Factories to Drive the

Commercial Value of AI Based Heat Exchanger Control &

Monitoring: Global Spending on Robotic Process Automation &

Intelligent Process Automation (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively

Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes

Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift

Eliminators Address Environmental Concerns to Drive Healthy

Demand

New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency

Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves

Infuse Vigor in the Market

R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer

Raw Materials

Select Innovations

Focus on Intelligent Maintenance & Continuous Monitoring of

Heat Exchangers Drives Opportunities for Replacement Demand

A Note on Industry Standards and Codes

Duct Cleaning and Air Conditioning Do Not Affect COVID-19

Transmission

Trends Linked to Heat Exchanger Technology Set New Standards in

Energy Efficiency

Issues & Challenges

F-Gas Regulations

Low Awareness about Benefits of Building Energy Efficiency

Pricing and Distribution

Pricing Behavior by Product Segment

Steel as Raw Material Dominates

Pricing Behavior by End-Use Segment



