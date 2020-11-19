Global Heat Exchangers Industry

With Significantly Reduced Capital Investments Floating Around, Demand for Heat Exchangers Droops by a Languid -10. 5%. The global market for Heat Exchangers is expected to slump by a hurting -10.

5% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$23.2 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Global economic activity is slumping with GDP growth forecast to dip as low as -4.9% in the year 2020. The manufacturing industry, which is the largest end-user of heat exchangers, is the worst affected given its complex supply chains, labor intensive processes, and interdependencies. Division of labor, modular manufacturing strategies, outsourcing to reduce costs and increase the efficiency, consistency, and quality of each operations, have made the manufacturing sector most vulnerable amid the lockdown restrictions. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low in 2020 as compared to the 53.8 in 2019. With roots in China, the world’s supply chains are facing unprecedented disruption and shutdown. Interwoven with a demand crisis, the supply chain shocks are exerting a compounded blow to manufacturing companies worldwide. A combination of all the aforementioned macro-economic issues alongside more specific factors such as suspension of the transportation and changes in demand patterns have dealt a debilitating blow to the manufacturing industry.

The falling PMI indices indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The "great lockdown" of 2020 has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector. The COVID-19 pandemic will have lasting long-term economic, social and political impact. As upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of manufacturing feel the ripple effect of disruption, heat exchangers also a key part of the value chain is expected to feel the heat. In response to the global shocks, the chemicals industry is forecast to witness a -14.8% decline in CAPEX in 2020, as companies reduce & postpone CAPEX plans. Oil market volatility & reduced energy demand send O&G companies into survival mode reducing the industry’s CAPEX by over 18.8% in the year 2020. Lockdowns, business & office closures & a steep recession have severely impacted energy consumption, bringing out power generation as the biggest loser in this crisis. With billions of dollars in CAPEX vanishing across end-use markets, heat exchangers a part of the capital goods industry, is expected to suffer over $2 billion in revenue losses in 2020.

In the post COVID-19 period, innovative heat exchanger companies can steal opportunities offered for smart, advanced heat exchanger solutions capable of providing value via production improvements and efficiencies. Oil companies which are scrambling to be better prepared for the next price crash by breaking even at prices as low as US$45 per barrel of Brent crude. The scenario will drive demand for energy efficient heat exchangers given their ability to make an impact on profitability of oil firms as heating and cooling remains the most expensive part of oil production and processing. Other major trends in the market will include growing prominence of robotic and intelligent process automation in the era of smart factories and the ensuing rise in commercial value of AI based heat exchanger control and monitoring; focus on heat recovery and utilization of sensible and latent heat from flue gas led by the robust outlook for clean coal power and the ensuing demand for heat exchangers in coal fired power plants; stable economic growth in East Asia and South Asia and development of energy infrastructure in these regions, strong manufacturing base and growing government policy led support for upgrades and modernization. The market, especially in the developed regions will witness greater demand for equipment that complies with strict regulatory and safety norms. The undeniable productivity benefits of industrial energy efficiency measures will spur the commercial value of energy efficient heat exchangers especially in developed countries where the growing popularity of energy audits is supporting increased spending on energy efficiency technologies. In Asia-Pacific growth will be led by recovering CAPEX and OPEX investment climate in the sector; and favorable government led policies that prioritize industrial, manufacturing and process sectors for their ability to generate benefits of dynamic economies of scale, innovation/technology diffusion and spillover of a broad range of benefits for the economy and its growth

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the
Immediate Term II-1
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Heat Exchangers Market
in Short Term II-2
Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-5
Exhibit 2: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic
Indicators, the PMI Growth Movement Keeps the Industry on the
Edge With Anxious Anticipation: Global PMI Index Points for
the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 II-6
Exhibit 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020 II-7
Exhibit 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,
4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020 II-8
Heat Exchangers and Boilers to Play Crucial Role amid COVID-19
Pandemic II-8
An Introduction to Heat Exchangers II-9
Product Groups II-9
Product Types and Segments II-10
End-Use Market: A Brief Note II-15
Key End-Use Industries for Heat Exchangers II-15
Heat Exchangers: The Most Important & Ubiquitous Process
Equipment in Industries II-16
Global Heat Exchangers Market: Overview and Outlook II-18
Playing Instrumental Role in Numerous Industries II-18
Sophisticated Design Options for next-Generation, Eco-Friendly
Heat Exchangers II-19
3D Printing Unfolds Exciting Design Opportunities for Heat
Exchangers II-19
Segment Overview: Growing Need for Advanced Equipment Augurs
Well for Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market II-19
Strong Demand from End-Use Verticals Enables Heat Exchanger
Market to Maintain Positive Trajectory in Long Term II-20
Chemical Industry Commands Major Share II-20
Oil & Gas Remains Major Application Segment for Heat Exchangers II-21
Regional Analysis: Europe Secures Commanding Position in Global
Heat Exchanger Market II-21
Exhibit 5: World Heat Exchangers Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions II-22
Exhibit 6: World Heat Exchangers Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan II-23
Competitive Scenario II-23
Exhibit 7: Leading Players in the Global Plate Heat Exchangers
Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Alfa
Laval and Others II-25
Exhibit 8: Leading Players in the Global Compact Heat
Exchangers Market (2020): Percentage Value Breakdown by
Company II-25
Recent Market Activity II-26
Select Global Brands II-31

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-47

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-49
Sustained Focus on Energy Efficiency in Modern Industrial
Environments to Rev Up Opportunities for Heat Exchangers II-49
Exhibit 9: Growing Popularity of Energy Audits to Help Identify
Saving Opportunities & the Resulting Increased Spending on
Energy Efficiency to Benefit Demand for Energy Efficient Heat
Exchangers: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2019 by Region II-51
Exhibit 10: Undeniable Productivity Benefits of Industrial
Energy Efficiency Measures to Spur the Commercial Value of
Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers: Global Investments in
Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and
2019 by Industry II-52
Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step Up Market Opportunities
for Compact Heat Exchangers II-52
Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to
Plate Heat Exchangers II-53
Despite Slowdown in Demand, Chemical Industry to Remain the
Dominant Consumer of Heat Exchangers II-54
Exhibit 11: Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the
Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for New and
Replacement Demand for Heat Exchangers: CAPEX in the World
Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021
and 2023 II-56
Exhibit 12: World Chemical Industry Revenues (in %) by Segment
for the Year 2021 II-56
Critical Role of Heat Exchangers in the Power Generation/
Utilities Sector Augurs Well II-57
Continued Dominance of Coal & Move to Clean Coal Technologies
to Drive the Importance of Heat Exchangers in Enabling Plant
Efficiency & Emission Reduction II-57
Exhibit 13: Focus on Heat Recovery & Utilization of Sensible
and Latent Heat from Flue Gas to Drive the Value of Heat
Exchangers in Coal Fired Power Plants Against the Backdrop of
Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power: Global Thermal Power
Generated from Coal (In Billion Kilowatt-hours) by Region
for the Years 2018 and 2024 II-58
Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Heat Exchangers in
the Energy Sector II-59
Exhibit 14: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable
Energy Sources in Select Countries II-61
Exhibit 15: Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of
total Energy II-62
Exhibit 16: Robust Outlook for Renewables to Echo Downstream
Into the Heat Exchangers Market: World Renewable Energy
Production (In Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for
the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040 II-63
Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in
the Heat Exchangers Market II-63
Exhibit 17: With Over 500 Operational & Under Construction
Nuclear Reactors, Demand for Heat Exchangers in Nuclear Power
Plants is Poised for Growth in the Medium to Long Term
Period: Global Number of Nuclear Reactors in Operation &
Under Construction (In Units) by Geographic Region for the
Year 2018 II-65
Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry But
Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency &
Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price II-66
Exhibit 18: As Oil Companies Scramble to be Better Prepared for
the Next Price Crash, Innovative Heat Exchangers Capable of
Providing Value Via Production Improvements & Efficiencies
Will be the Only Ones to Gain in the Volatile Market
Environment: Global Prices of Brent Crude (In US$ Per
Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2021 II-67
Structural Shocks & the Ensuing Permanent Break in Oil Prices
to Push Demand for Underwater Heat Exchangers Further Beyond
2020 II-67
Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal
Measure for the Global Oil Refining Market II-69
Exhibit 19: With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid
Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil
Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy:
Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000 Barrels
per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023 II-71
Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat
Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector II-72
Exhibit 20: As the Hidden Workhorses of Heating and Cooling in
the Food & Beverage Industry, Demand for Heat Exchangers
Benefits from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food: World
Retail Market for Food & Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2019 & 2023 II-73
Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for
Heat Exchanger Sales II-73
Exhibit 21: Growing Industrial Effluent Discharge Coupled With
the Massive Water Reuse Opportunity Provided by the Emerging
Circular Economy Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Heat
Exchangers in the Wastewater Treatment Industry: Volume of
Industrial Wastewater Generated in the U.S & Europe (In 000
m3 (Cubic Meters)) for the Year 2018 II-75
Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat
Exchangers II-76
Exhibit 22: Declining Freshwater Availability Throws the
Technology Focus on Seawater Heat Exchangers: Per Capita
Availability of Water in Select Countries (In ’000 m3) for
Years 1975, 2000 & 2025 II-77
Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers II-77
Heat Exchangers Find Increased Acceptance in Marine Industry II-78
Heat Exchangers Remain Critical Elements of Modern Data Centers II-78
Mining Industry Trends Continue to Discourage Heat Exchangers
Market II-79
Exhibit 23: Labor Presents the Most Significant Downside Risk
for the Mining Industry in the Form of Increased Production
Costs: Production Cost Breakdown of Mining Projects (In %)
for the Year 2020 II-80
Innovations in Cooling Tower Design and Technology Crucial to
Future Market Growth II-81
Supportive Innovative Technologies of Heat Exchangers II-81
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes Its Revolutionary Presence
Felt in the Heat Exchangers Market II-81
Exhibit 24: Growing Prominence of Robotic & Intelligent Process
Automation in the Era of Smart Factories to Drive the
Commercial Value of AI Based Heat Exchanger Control &
Monitoring: Global Spending on Robotic Process Automation &
Intelligent Process Automation (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 II-83
Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively
Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes II-83
Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift
Eliminators Address Environmental Concerns and Drive Healthy
Demand II-85
New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency II-86
Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves
Infuse Vigor in the Market II-87
R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer
Raw Materials II-90
Select Innovations II-91
Focus on Intelligent Maintenance & Continuous Monitoring of
Heat Exchangers Drives Opportunities for Replacement Demand II-91
A Note on Industry Standards and Codes II-93
Duct Cleaning and Air Conditioning Do Not Affect COVID-19
Transmission II-94
Issues & Challenges II-95
F-Gas Regulations II-95
Low Awareness about Benefits of Building Energy Efficiency II-95
Pricing and Distribution II-95
Pricing Behavior by Product Segment II-95
Steel as Raw Material Dominates II-97
Pricing Behavior by End-Use Segment II-97

