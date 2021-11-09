Global Heat Exchanger Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2027 - Opportunities with Advanced Solutions Offered to End Users by OEMs
This study analyzes the global heat exchanger market from 2019 to 2027. It examines its growth prospects in the short, medium, and long terms.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unforeseen circumstances for businesses around the world, affecting the overall growth of the manufacturing sector.
As the heat exchanger market is mature, the publisher highlights the various digital solutions that can be implemented to drive market revenue. In addition, a competitive evaluation of heat exchangers is captured, including a look at the leading market players and key factors helping them outperform their competitors.
The report also includes the application of heat exchangers in the production of green technology and has explained the growth of heat exchangers in the various renewable, alternative, and sustainable sources of energy.
However, the commoditization of the product raises price pressures, reducing market participants' profit margins, particularly in the face of fierce competition from low-cost manufacturers. The market's greatest difficulty right now is localized lockdowns across countries, as well as fast-rising supply chain expenses.
In many applications, the focus on reducing the total cost of ownership, energy consumption, and footprint is likely to lead to a larger push for plate heat exchangers and a reduction in the use of shell-and-tube heat exchangers.
The heat exchanger sub-products included in this study are:
Shell-and-tube heat exchangers
Gasketed plate-and-frame heat exchangers
All-welded plate heat exchangers
Brazed plate heat exchangers
Air-cooled heat exchangers
Cooling tower systems
The vertical markets analyzed in this study are:
HVAC and refrigeration
Power generation
Chemicals and petrochemicals
Oil and gas
Food and beverage
Water and wastewater
Pharmaceuticals
Mining
Marine and shipbuilding
Others (heat exchangers employed in steelmaking, general engineering, pulp and paper, and other niche applications)
8. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Heat Exchangers
Case Study 1 - PlantwebT Insight for Heat Exchanger Application
9. Heat Exchangers in Green Technology
Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - List of Opportunities
Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - Renewable Energy
Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - Alternative Fuels
Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - Sustainability
Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Manufacturing Energy Efficient Heat Exchanger to Improve Profit Margins for End Users, 2021
Growth Opportunity 2 - Advanced Solutions Offered to End Users by OEMs, 2021
Growth Opportunity 3 - Heat Exchanger Used in the Production of Green Technology, 2021
