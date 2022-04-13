The Global Heat Exchanger Market is expected to grow by $ 4.02 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Heat Exchanger Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the heat exchanger market and it is poised to grow by $ 4. 02 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Exchanger Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01936864/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the heat exchanger market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand from the water and wastewater industry, growing demand from APAC-based countries, and an increase in demand for lightweight and compact heat exchangers for automobiles.

The heat exchanger market analysis includes end-user and product segments and geographic landscape.



The heat exchanger market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical

• Fuel processing

• HVAC

• Others



By Product

• Shell and tube

• Plate and frame

• Cooling tower

• Air-cooled

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advances in the design of heat exchangers as one of the prime reasons driving the heat exchanger market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the popularity of brazed copper heat exchangers for automotive vehicles, and growth in the nuclear power sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the heat exchanger market covers the following areas:

• Heat exchanger market sizing

• Heat exchanger market forecast

• Heat exchanger market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heat exchanger market vendors that include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Boyd Corp., Chart Industries Inc., Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc., Danfoss AS, Doosan Corp., Dover Corp., Exchanger Industries Ltd., General Electric Co., Guntner GmbH and Co. KG., Hisaka Works Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Thermax Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Also, the heat exchanger market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01936864/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



