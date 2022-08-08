Global Heat Exchanger Market Analysis Report 2022: Companies are Focusing on Extensive Research and Development Activities to Stay Competitive
Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heat Exchanger Market, By Product Type (Plate & Frame {Brazed, Gasketed, Welded}, Shell & Tube, Air Cooled) By Material (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Nickel, and Others) By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global heat exchanger market is expected to witness robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027
Factors such as increased demand from prominent industry verticals and high-end investments by market players in research activities to improve efficiency and enhance the performance of the heat exchangers are primarily driving the market demand.
The global heat exchanger market is segmented into product type, material, end-user, company and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market is divided into plate & frame, shell & tube, and air-cooled.
The plate and frame sub-segment is further categorized into brazed, gasketed, and welded types of heat exchangers. Shell & tube type segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. It is easily operatable even in high operating temperatures and pressure and is highly cost-effective.
Some of the major competitors in the market are ALFA Laval AB, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Xylem Incorporated, SPX Corporation, Danfoss, Hamon & Cie (International) SA, Modine Manufacturing Company, FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH, Sondex Holding, API Heat Transfer Incorporated, among others.
The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market.
Objective of the Study:
To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global heat exchanger market from 2017 to 2021
To estimate and forecast the market size of global heat exchanger market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
To classify and forecast global heat exchanger market based on product type, material, end-user, company, and regional distribution
To identify dominant region or segment in the global heat exchanger market
To identify drivers and challenges for global heat exchanger market
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global heat exchanger market
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global heat exchanger market
To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global heat exchanger market
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global heat exchanger market.
ALFA Laval AB
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Xylem Incorporated
SPX Corporation
Danfoss
Hamon & Cie (International) SA
Modine Manufacturing Company
FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH
Sondex Holding
API Heat Transfer Incorporated
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Heat Exchanger Market, By Product Type:
Plate & Frame (Brazed, Gasketed, Welded)
Shell & Tube
Air Cooled
Heat Exchanger Market, By Material:
Carbon Steel
Stainless Steel
Nickel
Others
Heat Exchanger Market, By End User:
Chemical
Petrochemical
Oil & Gas
HVACR
Food & Beverage
Power Generation
Others
Heat Exchanger Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Kuwait
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v84j0h
