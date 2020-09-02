Global Hearth Industry

Global Hearth Market to Reach $18. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hearth estimated at US$15. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Hearth market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Electricity Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR



In the global Electricity segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Barbas Bellfires

Empire Comfort Systems

Europeanhome

FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd.

GHP Group, Inc.

Hearth Products Controls Co.

Hearthstone Stoves

HNI Corporation

Innovative Hearth Products

Jotul AS

Nordpeis

Pacific Energy

Rasmussen Gas Logs and Grills

RH Peterson Co.

Stellar Hearth Products

Travis Industries Inc.

Wilkening Fireplace Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Hearth Market Witnesses Significant Growth Due to its

Attributes of Providing Safer Fireplace and Preventing Fire

Hazards

Competition

Global Modern Hearth Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hearth Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Hearth Products in Europe, North America and Other

Cold Regions Worldwide Drives Demand

Increasing preference for Hearth among Homebuilders Lays Strong

Foundation for Growth

Growing Rate of Esthetic and Designer Buildings: Business Case

for Hearth Products

Emergence of Solar Energy as an Eco-Friendly Alternative in

Hearth Products

Global Solar Energy Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Shift Towards Home Automation Drives Demand for Automated

Hearth Products and Technologies

Global Home Automation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Technology Advancements in Hearth Market Drives Demand

Challenges

Strict Regulations for Environment Protection: A Major Hindrance

Increasing Demand for Space Heaters Poses Challenge

Product Overview

Hearth: Introduction

Hearth by Product Type

Stove

Fireplace

Fireplace Insert

Hearth by Fuel Type

Pellet Stove

Gas Fireplaces

Electric Fireplace

Wood Fuel Hearth



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

