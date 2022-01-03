The Global Healthcare Wearables Market is expected to grow by $ 7765.78 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period

Global Healthcare Wearables Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare wearables market and it is poised to grow by $ 7765. 78 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare wearables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on fitness and a healthy lifestyle orientation and the growth of industries such as home healthcare and remote patient monitoring devices. In addition, the increasing focus on fitness and a healthy lifestyle orientation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The healthcare wearables market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The healthcare wearables market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Vital sign monitors

• Glucose monitors

• Sleep apnea monitors

• Others



By End-User

• Hospitals and clinics

• Nursing homes

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing prevalence of chronic diseasesas one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare wearables market growth during the next few years.



Our report on healthcare wearables market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare wearables market sizing

• Healthcare wearables market forecast

• Healthcare wearables market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare wearables market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., Dexcom Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, and OMRON Corp. Also, the healthcare wearables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

