Global Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market size was estimated at USD 415.1 Million in 2021 and expected at a CAGR of 35.6% to reach USD 3125.1 Million by 2028 – Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market finds that increasing demand for quality healthcare delivery, growing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising number of smartphone users, and growing use of healthcare applications are expected to augment the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market over the projected time period. In addition, multi-language support in healthcare tools and rising focus on developing conversational virtual assistant tools are considered in fuelling the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market in upcoming years. The total Global Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market is estimated to reach USD 3,125.1 Million by 2028. The market stood at a revenue of USD 415.1 Million in 2021.

The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.6%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market by Product (Chatbots, Smart Speakers), by Technology (Automatic Speech Recognition, Text to Speech, Text-based), by End User (Payers, Providers, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-1256/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 180+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Positive Impact of IoT in Healthcare Industry Fuels the Market

The emergence of IoT in healthcare is positively impacting Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market. The healthcare sector is one of the major growing sectors in IoT market. IoT market provides various opportunities for healthcare workers to maintain patient record. Some of the major IoT applications in healthcare sector are remote patient monitoring, glucose monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, hand hygiene monitoring, depression & mood monitoring and some others. Thus, IoT in healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of market in coming years. In addition, technological advancements in artificial intelligence, deep learning & machine learning, and natural language processing are further augmenting the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market in upcoming years.

Restraint: Lack of Structured Data and Standardization in Healthcare Industry Hampers the Market Growth

In many cases, critical data elements, such as medications, allergies, and problem lists are not properly handled in between EHR systems. The Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are used to maintain patient data but it maintains the patient information using controlled vocabulary rather than narrative text. Thus, it creates problem while sharing EHR content between providers because of lack of standardization and structured data in healthcare industry. This is one of the major restraining factors in the development of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-1256/1

Benefits of Purchasing Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-1256

The Report on Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Witness Largest Market Growth

North America is accounted to witness largest share of the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market during the forecast period. Factors such as, increasing number of smartphones users, emergence of advance technology, increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare cost and rising use of remote monitoring devices are accelerated to bolster the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market in this region. In addition, countries such as, India, China and South Korea are started funding heavily in healthcare sector, which is also responsible for augmenting the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market:

Some of the key companies in the market are Nuance Communications, Inc.; Code Baby Corporation; e Gain Corporation; Kognito; Microsoft Corporation; Med Respond; CSS Corporation; Next IT Corporation; True Image Interactive, Inc.; and Welltok, Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market by Product (Chatbots, Smart Speakers), by Technology (Automatic Speech Recognition, Text to Speech, Text-based), by End User (Payers, Providers, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-095447

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market?

  • How will the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market?

  • What is the Healthcare Virtual Assistance market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

November, 2021: Nuance Inc. announced the launch of Nuance Precision Imaging Network™, an AI-powered cloud platform that delivers patient-specific data and insights from diagnostic imaging into existing clinical and administrative workflows across the healthcare ecosystem.

September, 2021: Nuance Communications, Inc. announced the availability of its AI-powered, cloud-based Power Scribe One radiology reporting platform and m Power Clinical Analytics solutions in Australia and New Zealand. This is adding advanced workflow-integrated tools to enhance reporting efficiency, reduce radiologist fatigue, and enable data-driven insights for improved patient and financial outcomes.

October, 2021: Sensely announced the launch of its suite of enabling technologies to accelerate the industry implementation and adoption of Virtual Primary Care (VPC). While payers and hospital systems have aggressively moved to add telemedicine options to their patient-facing offerings, the company's toolset enables a more personalized and consumer-friendly patient front door experience, and combines enterprise integration expertise to ensure the satisfying completion of the often tricky "last mile" patient journey.

This market titled “Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 415.1 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 3,125.1 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 35.6% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Product

Technology

End User

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-1256/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Computational Biology Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market-1302

Digital Prescription Technology Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-prescription-technology-market-1301

Medical Transcription Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-transcription-market-1299

Digital Health Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-health-market-1297

Digital Health Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-health-market-1297

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research reports. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • 3 Montreal high school basketball coaches charged with sex crimes involving minors

    Montreal police said Thursday they were looking for other possible victims after three coaches linked to a St-Laurent borough high school were charged with various sex crimes. The three staff members from École Saint-Laurent appeared before a judge at the Montreal courthouse Thursday. They face eight charges between them, involving two women who were minors at the time of the alleged offences between 2008 and 2017. Daniel Lacasse, 43, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, were arreste

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Morris will face Australian team he coached to Olympic qualification after all

    BEIJING — The teacher will in fact square off against his students in mixed doubles curling on Sunday evening at the Ice Cube. Canada's John Morris, who has coached the Australian duo of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, was scheduled to face them in round-robin play at the Beijing Games with partner Rachel Homan. The matchup appeared to be off after the Australian Olympic Committee announced that Gill and Hewitt would be pulling out of the competition after Gill returned a series of positive COVID-19

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Chinese dissident Ai voices criticism as Winter Games open

    GENEVA (AP) — The dissident Chinese architect behind the Beijing stadium hosting Friday’s opening ceremony of the Winter Games has scoffed at the head of the U.N. health agency, saying China should award him “a gold medal” for not asking hard questions about its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ai Weiwei, possibly China’s best-known dissident, aired criticism of Beijing’s human rights record and response to the pandemic, in an interview with The Associated Press Friday, in which he also took a

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie