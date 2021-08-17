Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Application, Connectivity, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the healthcare satellite connectivity market is expected to grow from US$ 6,797.22 million in 2021 to US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the government initiatives for promotion and development of satellite connectivity-based solutions in healthcare and rising adoption of e-Health. However, concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market growth.



Countries across the world are experiencing late demographic and epidemiological transition. For instance, in mid-2014, the average age in the UK exceeded 40 for the first time. By 2040, nearly one in seven people is projected to be aged over 75. The rising aging population is likely to be accompanied by an increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, multi-morbidities, cognitive impairments, and long-term frailty. Therefore, developing a healthcare delivery system that can be responsive to the future challenges of an aging population has become a priority in high-income countries. e-Health helps in improving quality, safety, and cost associated with the delivery of health care. According to a new study, eHealth adoption in primary healthcare in the EU has increased from 2013 to 2018, but there are significant differences between the countries surveyed. Compared to 2013, the group of General Practitioners (GPs) who are enthusiastic about e-Health has doubled. Countries with the highest level of adoption, such as Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK, show that eHealth is routine among GPs. Moreover, during the Obama administration, the federal government supplied billions of dollars to boost the adoption of electronic health records. As a result, in the US, 96% of hospitals and 86% of physician offices have adopted them.



Satellites play a significant role in the support and welfare of humankind by monitoring the climatic changes and calamities. In eHealth, satellite communications (SatCom) combined with information technology play a vital and significant role. Satellite communication is beneficial for providing medical benefits to remote and inaccessible areas. Mostly people in rural and tribal regions face the fundamental issue of receiving timely medical advice and diagnostic facilities. Satellite-based communication offers a feasible solution to this issue and is being looked at for medical support. In remote locations or places without access to traditional Internet infrastructure, satellite communication can provide educational services. The medical personnel can use this to improve their skills and patients to educate themselves.



Geographically, the healthcare satellite connectivity market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SCAM). Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. In Asia Pacific, India is the largest market for healthcare satellite connectivity. The market growth in Asia Pacific is mainly attributed to factors such as the government initiatives for promotion and development of satellite connectivity-based solutions in healthcare and rising adoption of e-Health. However, concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market growth in India.



Inmarsat Global Limited; Hughes Network Systems; SES S.A.; X2nSat; Expedition Communications; Globalstar; EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA; AT&T Intellectual Property; DISH Network L.L.C.; and Ligado Networks are among leading companies operating in the healthcare satellite connectivity market.



Reasons to Buy

Story continues

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Government Initiatives for Promotion and Development of Satellite Connectivity-Based Solutions in Healthcare

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of eHealth

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Healthcare IT Industry in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of New?5G?Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Analysis and forecasts to 2028 - Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Share by Component 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Medical device

7.4 System And Software

7.5 Service

8. Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Share by Application 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 e-Health

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 e-Health Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3.2.1 Telemedicine

8.3.2.1.1 Overview

8.3.2.1.2 Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3.2.2 Clinical Operations

8.3.2.2.1 Overview

8.3.2.2.2 Clinical Operations Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9. Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Analysis And Forecasts to 2028 - Connectivity

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Share by Connectivity 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Mobile Satellite Services

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Mobile Satellite Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Fixed Satellite Services

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Fixed Satellite Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10. Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Analysis And Forecasts to 2028 - End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Share by End-User 2021 & 2028 (%)

10.3 Clinical Research Organization

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Clinical Research Organization Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Hospitals And Clinics

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Hospital and Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Research And Diagnostic Laboratories

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Research and Diagnostic Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

11. Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Geographic Analysis

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Growth Strategies in the Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market, 2021-2028

13.2 Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.2.1 Overview

13.3 Organic Growth Strategies

13.3.1 Overview

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Inmarsat Global Limited

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Hughes Network Systems

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 SES S.A.

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 X2nSat

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Expedition Communications

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Globalstar

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 AT&T Intellectual Property

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 DISH Network L.L.C.

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Ligado Networks

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ae3vx2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



