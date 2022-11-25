Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Players Include Cognizant, Change Healthcare, Optum, Ayasdi and Genpact

Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market (2022-2027) by Components, Delivery Mode, End -user, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market is estimated to be USD 3.71 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.03 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.69%

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

199

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3.71 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$8.03 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

16.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Cognizant, Change Healthcare, Optum, Inc., Unitedhealth Group, Ayasdi, Inc., Genpact Ltd., Infosys BPM, Ltd., etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rapid Expansion of Healthcare Sectors with Increasing Demand for Healthcare Services
4.1.2 Stringent Federal Mandates Associated with Healthcare Sector across the Globe
4.1.3 Ongoing Scarcity of Skilled Professionals and Workers in the Emerging Nations
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Associated with the Healthcare Provider Network Management
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Proliferation in Investments by Governmental Bodies and Private Sectors to Integrate Solutions
4.3.2 Emergence of Innovative Technologies in Network Management Systems
4.3.3 Highly Evolving IT Infrastructure in Medical Services
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Concern regarding the Irregular Patient Flow Coupled with Payer Audits in Healthcare Provider Network Management

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
5.5 PESTLE Analysis

6 Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Components
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.3 Software

7 Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By Delivery Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud-based Delivery Mode
7.3 On-premise Delivery Mode

8 Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market, By End -user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pivate Player
8.3 Public Player

9 Americas' Healthcare Provider Network Management Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Healthcare Provider Network Management Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Healthcare Provider Network Management Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Healthcare Provider Network Management Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Cognizant
14.2 Change Healthcare
14.3 Optum, Inc.
14.4 Unitedhealth Group
14.5 Ayasdi, Inc.
14.6 Genpact, Ltd.
14.7 Infosys BPM, Ltd.
14.8 Atos Syntel Inc.
14.9 Mphasis Limited
14.10 Skygen USA, LLC.
14.11 Evolent Health, Inc.
14.12 Osp Labs
14.13 Hgs, Ltd.
14.14 Virtusa Corp.
14.15 ExlService Holdings, Inc.
14.16 Vee Technologies
14.17 Symplr
14.18 Appian
14.19 VIRSYS12, LLC.
14.20 Inovalon
14.21 Wipro, Ltd.

15 Appendix

