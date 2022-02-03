The global healthcare interoperability solutions market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.9%

during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the growing need to curtail healthcare costs, government initiatives to enhance patient care & safety, government funding for healthcare interoperability, and the rapid adoption of EHR & other healthcare IT solutions.

However, the lack of true interoperability solutions, lack of standards, and the use of outdated legacy systems are some factors restraining the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Serviceswas the largest and fastest-growing segment in thetype of healthcare interoperability solutions marketin 2020

Services accounted for the largest share of healthcare interoperability solutions market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurring cost of services such as software upgrades/updates and maintenance.



Healthcare Providersis the largest end user segment inthe healthcare interoperability solutionsmarket in 2020

Based on the end user, the healthcare interoperability solutionsmarket is into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals & academic institutes, and other end users.In 2020, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing patient volume, the need to curtail the rising healthcare costs, and government mandates.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as increasing government initiatives for eHealth, rising medical tourism, growing demand for quality healthcare, and the growing need for the implementation and integration of medical devices and HCIT solutions to provide cost-effective and quality care to patients.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1:55%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 15%

• By Designation - C-level: 50%, Director-level: 35%,and Others: 15%

• By Region - North America: 48%,Europe: 32%,AsiaPacific: 15%,and Rest of the World: 5%.



Key players in the Healthcare interoperability solutions Market

The key players operating in the healthcare interoperability solutions market includeCerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), InterSystems Corporation (US), Orion Health Group Limited (New Zealand), IBM Watson Health (US), Lyniate (US), Change Healthcare (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), and Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzesthe healthcare interoperability solutionsmarket and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based ontype, level of interoperability, end user, and region. The report also providesa competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



