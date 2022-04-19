Global Healthcare IT Integration Market to 2027 - Featuring General Electric, NextGen Healthcare and IBM Among Others

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Services and Products), By Services Type, By Products Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare IT Integration Market size is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Integrating information technology (IT) with healthcare operations is referred to as healthcare IT integration. Information technology (IT) integration in healthcare encompasses a wide range of automated ways for managing information about people's health and healthcare, for both individual and group patients.

Healthcare IT integration is a category of medical gadgets that allows physicians and clinicians to constantly monitor and care for infants and children. These devices can also be used to give the infant drugs, fluids, or even blood, check blood pressure, treat a variety of ailments, and keep track of the baby's status and health.

Healthcare IT integration allows healthcare equipment to collect and share data with the cloud as well as with one another, allowing for the rapid accumulation of data that can be precisely analyzed. IoT integrates sensor output and communications to perform services that were previously considered notional, from tracking and diagnostics to delivery methods. Wearable sensors, cloud-based sensors, and device integrated sensors are all options.

The healthcare business today has a continuous accumulation of patient data to stimulate diagnoses and preventative care, as well as to estimate the likely outcome of preventive therapy, thanks to developments in sensors and ICT. Integration of healthcare IT, such as automatic drug dispensers in hospitals, helps to improve efficiency. These types of integrated devices are also utilized to monitor medicinal cold storage in warehouses and well-funded drug stores with storage areas.

IoT-enabled sensors incorporated in healthcare equipment that monitor the patient's condition during and after surgery or therapy are examples of patient monitoring applications of healthcare IT integration. Patients can also be monitored remotely using these devices. As a result, the market for healthcare IT integration solutions is primarily driven by rising demand for healthcare IT integration.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

All healthcare facilities are under tremendous strain as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and healthcare facilities around the world have been overloaded as a result of the daily visits of countless patients. In various nations around the world, the increased prevalence of coronavirus disease has fueled demand for accurate detection and treatment equipment.

Connected care technologies have shown to be quite beneficial in this area, since they enable healthcare professionals to track patients using digitally connected noninvasive equipment like home blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters. Furthermore, the disease's rapid global spread has resulted in a shortage of hospital beds and healthcare staff. As a result, connected medical devices have become more popular for monitoring vital signs, and this trend is expected to continue in the future years. As a result, in the coming years, healthcare IT integration solutions are projected to be widely utilised.

Market Growth Factors:

EHRs and other healthcare IT solutions are being adopted at a rapid pace

Patient data is generally unstructured, complex, and private. Integrating this data into the healthcare delivery process is a hurdle that must be overcome in order to gain enhanced patient care potential. Despite the fact that EHRs have been in use for over a decade, the market has recently gained up steam as a result of government measures in several nations to increase patient data protection. In the United States, for example, the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, which was enacted as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), set aside funds to reward hospitals and physicians who demonstrate meaningful use of electronic health records.

Telehealth services and remote patient monitoring solutions are in high demand

Telehealth services are currently in high demand for monitoring and consulting. Delivering instructional content and ensuring uninterrupted contact between patients and healthcare providers has become possible thanks to advancements in healthcare systems. The efficient integration of medical devices and ICT, which helps offer healthcare services over great distances, is critical to the smooth operation of remote patient monitoring solutions. It's tough for doctors and nurses to carry patient records on the fly because they spend so much of their time away from computers in hospitals. As a result, numerous industry participants began to offer mobile platforms for healthcare IT solutions, such as mobile applications.

Market Restraining Factors

Challenges related to data integration

Patient information is created in all departments and at all points of treatment within the healthcare organization, making it a highly information-intensive industry. However, in order to create comprehensive and reliable patient records, it is critical to provide reliable information by integrating large amounts of data. Because numerous medical devices and diagnostic tools are employed in healthcare systems, there is an increasing need to integrate all of these systems to help healthcare practitioners respond quickly at multiple care delivery points.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Healthcare IT Integration Market by Offering
3.1 Global Services Market by Region
3.2 Global Services Market by Type
3.2.1 Global Support & Maintenance Services Market by Region
3.2.2 Global Implementation & Integration Services Market by Region
3.3 Global Products Market by Region
3.4 Global Products Market by Type
3.4.1 Global Interface/Integration Engines Market by Region
3.4.2 Global Medical Device Integration Software Market by Region
3.4.3 Global Media Integration Software Market by Region
3.4.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Healthcare IT Integration Market by End User
4.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region
4.2 Global Laboratories Market by Region
4.3 Global Clinics Market by Region
4.4 Global Diagnostic Imaging Centres Market by Region
4.5 Global Other End User Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Healthcare IT Integration Market by Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles
6.1 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)
6.1.1 Company Overview
6.1.2 Financial Analysis
6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
6.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
6.2 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
6.2.1 Company Overview
6.2.2 Financial Analysis
6.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
6.2.4 Research & Development Expenses
6.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
6.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
6.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers
6.3 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)
6.3.1 Company Overview
6.3.2 Financial Analysis
6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.3.4 Research & Development Expense
6.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
6.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers
6.4 NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
6.4.1 Company Overview
6.4.2 Financial Analysis
6.4.3 Research & Development Expense
6.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:
6.4.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.4.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers
6.5 Epic Systems Corporation
6.5.1 Company Overview
6.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:
6.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
6.6 IBM Corporation
6.6.1 Company Overview
6.6.2 Financial Analysis
6.6.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
6.6.4 Research & Development Expenses
6.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:
6.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.6.6 SWOT Analysis
6.7 Oracle Corporation
6.7.1 Company Overview
6.7.2 Financial Analysis
6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.7.4 Research & Development Expense
6.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:
6.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
6.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers
6.7.6 SWOT Analysis
6.8 Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries)
6.8.1 Company Overview
6.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:
6.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
6.8.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers
6.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.9.1 Company Overview
6.9.2 Financial Analysis
6.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.9.4 Research & Development Expense
6.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:
6.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
6.9.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers
6.10. Wipro Limited
6.10.1 Company Overview
6.10.2 Financial Analysis
6.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
6.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

