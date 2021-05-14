Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 4,500 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market in 2019 was approximately USD 900 Million. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 28% and is anticipated to surpass USD 4,500 Million by 2026. Top market players in the market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, HCL, Wipro Limited, SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, EXL Service Holdings, IBM Corporation and others.

New York, NY, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market By Solution Type (Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), By Delivery Model (On-Demand and On-Premises), By Application (Payment Integrity, Insurance Claims Review, Pharmacy Billing Misuse, and Identity & Case Management), By End User (Third-Party Service Providers, Public & Government Agencies, Employers, and Private Insurance Payers), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market was estimated at USD 900 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,500 Million by 2026. The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from 2020 to 2026”.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market: Key Market Insights Overview

The incidences related to healthcare fraud are mounting at a splendid rate and are quite hard to detect. Therefore, globally-established healthcare service providers have been trying hard to find a definite solution for this major issue. The Healthcare fraud analytics sector is devoted to thoroughly analyze healthcare-related cases. The global healthcare fraud analytics market is attributed to the rising count of people opting for healthcare insurance, mounting pressure on healthcare services providers regarding fraud & abuse incidences, and the prepayment review model. Besides this, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in fraud analysis and the rising adoption of healthcare data management on the cloud-based platform is likely to generate new avenues for the industrial players of the global healthcare fraud analytics market during the study timeframe.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the global healthcare fraud analytics industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the global healthcare fraud analytics industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the global healthcare fraud analytics market during the upcoming years.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market: Industry Major Market Players

Northrop Grumman Corporation

HCL

Wipro Limited

SAS Institute

Pondera Solutions

EXL Service Holdings

IBM Corporation

Canadian Global Information Technology Group

LexisNexis Group

Cotiviti

Optum

Conduent

DXC Technology Company

Change Healthcare

The “descriptive analytics” category under the solution type segment accounted for a major share in the global market

In 2019, the descriptive analytics segment led the global healthcare fraud analytics market by holding a maximum revenue share. Even the applications of the other two categories under the solution type segment: prescriptive and predictive analytics are based on descriptive analytics.

The category “insurance claims review”, under the application segment, dominated the global market in 2019

In 2019, the insurance claims review under the application segment held the largest share of the global healthcare fraud analytics market. With the continuous rise in the adoption of healthcare insurance services & the prepayment review model worldwide, the fraudulent claim incidences are growing at a substantial rate, thereby likely to propel the insurance claims review segment during the forecast period.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global healthcare fraud analytics sector. Key strategic developments in the global healthcare fraud analytics market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global healthcare fraud analytics market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global healthcare fraud analytics market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global healthcare fraud analytics industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different solution types, delivery models, applications, end-users, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the global healthcare fraud analytics industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the global healthcare fraud analytics industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The global healthcare fraud analytics market is segmented based on the solution type, delivery model, application, end-user, and region. Based on the solution type, the global healthcare fraud analytics industry is categorized into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. The global market, by delivery model, is segmented into on-demand and on-premises. Application-wise, the sector is bifurcated into payment integrity, insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, and identity & case management. End-users fragment the global market into third-party service providers, public & government agencies, employers, and private insurance payers.

North America to attain the leading position in the global healthcare fraud analytics industry during the study timeframe

In 2019, North America accounted for the maximum revenue share generated by the global healthcare fraud analytics market. The supremacy of the North American healthcare fraud analytics market is attributed to the wide adoption of health insurance plans by people in the region, rising incidences of healthcare fraud, favorable anti-fraud regulations & initiatives introduced by the government, and technological advancements.

Browse the full “Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market By Solution Type (Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), By Delivery Model (On-Demand and On-Premises), By Application (Payment Integrity, Insurance Claims Review, Pharmacy Billing Misuse, and Identity & Case Management), By End User (Third-Party Service Providers, Public & Government Agencies, Employers, and Private Insurance Payers), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-healthcare-fraud-analytics-market-by-solution-type-789

This report segments the global healthcare fraud analytics market as follows:

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market: Solution Type Segmentation Analysis

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market: Delivery Model Segmentation Analysis

On-demand

On-premises

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Payment integrity

Insurance claims review Prepayment review Postpayment review

Pharmacy billing misuse

Identity & case management

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Third-party service providers

Public & Government Agencies

Employers

Private Insurance Payers

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

