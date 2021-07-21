Global Healthcare Fabrics Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2027
Abstract: Global Healthcare Fabrics Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2027 Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Fabrics estimated at US$10.
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Healthcare Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
Polyester Segment to Record 8% CAGR
In the global Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)
Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)
Arc-Com
Architex International
ATEX Technologies, Inc.
Brentano, Inc.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Eximius Incorporation
Freudenberg & Co. KG
Herculite, Inc.
Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.
Knoll, Inc.
Life Threads LLC
Maharam Fabric Corporation
Paramount Tech Fab Industries
Precision Fabrics Group Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total
Cases and Cases Per Million Population
COVID-19 Outbreak Boosts Demand for Anti-Viral Fabrics
Making Space for the Critically Ill Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
Enhances Need for Hospital Beds, Spurring Growth in Medical
Supplies & Linen
EXHIBIT 2: Global Hospital Beds Per 1000 People as of May 2020
Rising Hospitalizations Leave US States Scramble for Hospital Beds
COVID-19 Creates Acute Shortage of Hospital Beds in Europe
Wound Care Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
An Introduction to Healthcare Fabric
Healthcare Fabrics: Market Prospects and Outlook
Polypropylene Emerges as the Largest Raw Material Type
Nonwoven: The Largest Fabric Type
Sustained Demand for Healthcare Fabrics from Hygiene Products
Segment
Developing Regions Poised to Record High Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Consumers Awareness about Hygiene Products Augurs Well
for the Market
Stable Infant Diaper Sales Propels Demand for Healthcare Fabrics
EXHIBIT 3: Number of Births Worldwide (in Thousands) for the
Years 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 4: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Million)
for the Years 1980-2020
EXHIBIT 5: Declining Birth Rates Emerges as a Key Concern for
Diapers Market: Crude Birth Rate for the Period 2000-2050P
Feminine Hygiene Products Offer Stable Growth Opportunity
EXHIBIT 6: World Feminine Hygiene Products Sales in US$ Million
by Region for the Years 2018 and 2024
Expanding Elderly Population Drives Adult Diapers Market,
Fueling Medical Textiles Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 8: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in
Men and Women
Market Poised to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Effective
Material for Wound Dressing
With Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Fueling
Need for Wound Management, Healthcare Fabrics Market Poised
for Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Prevalence of Wounds (in Millions) by Wound
Type
Innovations in Textile Materials for Wound Care
Nonwovens in Wound Dressing: Significant Benefits Fuel Usage
Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Nonwovens Market by Application (in %): 2020E
Medical Technical Textiles Grow in Prominence
Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns: Essential Nature of
Products Drives Growth in Healthcare Fabrics Market
Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Growing Need to Prevent Hospital-Acquired Infections and
Prevent COVID-19 Spread Spurs Demand for Medical Fabrics
EXHIBIT 12: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
EXHIBIT 13: Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the
Period 2014-2018
Smart Fabrics: A Promising Area Driving Growth in Healthcare
Fabrics Market
EXHIBIT 14: Global Smart Textiles Market by Application (in %)
for 2020E
Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Focus on Controlling Pandemics &
Epidemics Spurs Growth
Implantable Medical Textiles Find Increased Demand
Coronavirus Pandemic Draws Attention to Reusable Products
COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Demand for Disposable Medical Linen
Polyurethane Gains Traction as Upholstery Fabric in Healthcare
Industry
Focus on Development of Germ Resistant Hospital Bedding
Innovations Contribute to Improvement in Quality of Healthcare
Fabrics
A Glance at Select Innovations
Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance
Demand for Healthcare Fabrics
EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Fabrics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cotton by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cotton by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cotton by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Viscose by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Viscose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Viscose by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyamide by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Polyamide by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyamide by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Raw
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Raw Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Raw Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-woven by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-woven by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-woven by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Woven by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Woven by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Woven by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Knitted by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Knitted by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Knitted by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Hygiene Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Hygiene Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hygiene Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Dressing Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Dressing Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Dressing Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Clothing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Clothing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Clothing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Privacy Curtains
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Privacy Curtains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Privacy Curtains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Blanket & Bedding
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Blanket & Bedding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Blanket & Bedding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Upholstery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Upholstery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Upholstery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Healthcare Fabrics Market: COVID-19 Outbreak Drives Growth
Apparel Manufacturers Venture into Healthcare Product
Manufacturing Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
Marketing Antimicrobial Textile and Fabric Products in the US
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Fabrics
by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose,
Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw
Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide
and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other
Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Fabrics
by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Fabric
Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Fabrics
by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,
Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,
Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene
Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,
Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,
Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw
Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide
and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other
Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products,
Clothing, Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,
Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene
Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,
Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,
Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw
Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide
and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other
Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products,
Clothing, Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,
Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene
Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,
Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Medical Textiles & Nonwovens Among the Few Sectors to Grow
During the COVID-19 Outbreak
China Makes Aggressive Efforts to Meet Protective Health Gear
Demand Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,
Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw
Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide
and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other
Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: China Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products,
Clothing, Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,
Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene
Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,
Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Hygiene Products Sustain Demand for Healthcare Fabrics
New Regulation Poses Challenge for EU Medical Textiles Market
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,
Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw
Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide
and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other
Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products,
Clothing, Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,
Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene
Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,
Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,
Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: France Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by Raw
Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide
and Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide and Other
Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: France Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Non-woven, Woven and Knitted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-woven, Woven and Knitted for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products,
Clothing, Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: France Historic Review for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Hygiene Products, Dressing Products, Clothing,
Privacy Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Fabrics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hygiene
Products, Dressing Products, Clothing, Privacy Curtains,
Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Fabrics by Raw Material - Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester,
Viscose, Polyamide and Other Raw Materials - Independent
